If you’re in the mood for some afternoon reading, Techno Fog has uploaded a motion to disqualify Judge Emmet Sullivan from the Michael Flynn case. Sullivan has been doing all he can to drag out Flynn’s case — past the election, perhaps? — but Flynn and his attorneys have had enough.

Just filed – Flynn seeks to Disqualify Judge Sullivan 🔥 Sullivan's "false and defamatory comments" to Flynn "echoed those of Rachel Maddow" He appointed a conflicted amicus. He has become "shrill" and "prejudicial" Full doc:https://t.co/hzStNEuq9E pic.twitter.com/vcqlMtTzaz — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) October 7, 2020

“Judge Sullivan’s immediate disqualification is mandatory,” the motion argues. “Judge Sullivan’s prejudicial statements and conduct have become increasingly shrill, unprecedented, and prejudicial — and apparently influenced by extra-judicial sources.”

The motion also mentions the Washington Post op-ed written by John Gleeson, the retired judge Sullivan appointed to argue against the government’s motion to dismiss the charge against Flynn.

