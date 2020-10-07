If you’re in the mood for some afternoon reading, Techno Fog has uploaded a motion to disqualify Judge Emmet Sullivan from the Michael Flynn case. Sullivan has been doing all he can to drag out Flynn’s case — past the election, perhaps? — but Flynn and his attorneys have had enough.

“Judge Sullivan’s immediate disqualification is mandatory,” the motion argues. “Judge Sullivan’s prejudicial statements and conduct have become increasingly shrill, unprecedented, and prejudicial — and apparently influenced by extra-judicial sources.”

The motion also mentions the Washington Post op-ed written by John Gleeson, the retired judge Sullivan appointed to argue against the government’s motion to dismiss the charge against Flynn.

