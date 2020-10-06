Omri Ceren made a good catch Monday: He noted that Gov. Andrew Cuomo was using a photograph of a large gathering of Jews in a slide deck about mass religious gatherings, which can be super-spreader events. That photograph of a huge crowd of Jewish worshippers without masks, though, was lifted from 2006.

Speaking of New York targeting Jews, The Hill is reporting that Cuomo invoked the Torah Tuesday to defend his crackdown on places of worship, saying that “in Jewish teaching, one of the most precious principles is saving a life.”

