Joe Biden made it a campaign promise that he’d select a woman of color for his running mate, which gave us Sen. Kamala Harris, who’d dropped out of the Democratic primaries before Iowa and is now positioned as the Democrats’ presidential candidate in 2024 when Biden leaves after one term. But how much of that promise was pandering to progressives, and how much was it an education for Biden himself? The man who thinks that “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids” needs some help.

Now he’s trying to compliment all of the essential workers who made it possible for him to hole up in his basement for the majority of the campaign, and he thanks not the person stocking the grocery shelves, but “some black woman” who was able to stock the shelf.

Sleepy Biden: The Reason I Was Able To Stay Home During The Pandemic Was Because Some Black Women Was Able To Stack The Grocery Shelves. pic.twitter.com/vjN5pBmnb0 — Shmueli (@ShmueliF) September 29, 2020

What?

“The reason I was able to stay home (during the pandemic) was because some Black woman was able to stock the grocery shelf.” – Joe Biden

pic.twitter.com/Z1Lu5HL2TJ — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) October 5, 2020

This is why you just have to let the man speak… — Tasha Yoseph (@tasha_yoseph) October 5, 2020

He's a pro. Don't deny that Joe's a pro. — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) October 1, 2020

Is this real😳 — 2BFIT4U (@2BFIT4HIM) October 5, 2020

Wait! Did he really say this??????? — suebrue (@suebrue) October 5, 2020

NO he didn't say that! — silvergirl2016🇺🇸 (@alexandraheuser) October 5, 2020

It's uncomfortable every time he opens his mouth. Just 🤫 — Harriet (@Harriet_The_Red) October 5, 2020

He just can't learn. SMH. — EOTWAWKI (@Linda06770) October 5, 2020

It’s not a gaffe, he’s just racist folks. — 🌹Huey Long Dong🌹 (@HueyLongReturns) October 5, 2020

I've stocked lots of shelves in my life…but I ain't black, joe. — Molly_Mol (@MollyMyDeer) October 5, 2020

You

Ain't

Black

Unless you stock my grocery shelf. — Futaba Sakura (@ProtoOracle) October 1, 2020

Reminds me of the classic, "Poor kids are just as smart as white kids…"

I think I'd be insulted if I was black. — Mark McCullough (@MarkArrowSurvey) October 5, 2020

“You can’t walk into a 7-Eleven unless you have a slight Indian accent” ~Joe Biden — 𝔞𝔫𝔤𝔢𝔩 𝔢𝔫𝔱𝔯𝔢𝔭𝔯𝔢𝔫𝔢𝔲𝔯 🦅 (@AngelWest) October 5, 2020

Good point? Who’s stocking the shelves at 7-Eleven?

When was this? — bcbreed81 (@bcbreed81) October 5, 2020

We don’t know, but that backdrop looks familiar. This wasn’t long ago.

Now there's the Joe I want to see at the debates. — Julie (@JulieJuliePW) October 5, 2020

Put a #Lid on it Joe! — DeplorableDonna🇺🇸Cult45 TEXT TRUMP TO 88022🇺🇸 (@don47) October 5, 2020

Who says something like this? — Verna'sdaughter (@leasertail) October 5, 2020

He really should get out more. The bubble he lives is amazing, so are all of the Doctors and nurses and RT's and lab techs I worked with for decades.The bigotry of low expectations is astonishing and astounding and has remained constant with this man for half a century or more. — valgal (@VDBKTX) October 5, 2020

He really should get out more and do more public appearances to help out the Trump campaign.

