President Trump appears to be in good shape, despite all the conflicting reports in the media. It wasn’t that long ago that journalists marveled that Trump walked to Marine One under his own power “for the visual,” as if he needed to be wheeled out on a stretcher. Anyway, here he is at the hospital, and he looks and sounds great.

Phenomenal news — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) October 3, 2020

Get well soon. — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 3, 2020

That’s how a leader addresses the nation. Perfect! — dan1984 (@dan19845) October 3, 2020

Get well soon!! — Doris Snyder (@DorisSn69432020) October 3, 2020

🙏🙏🙏. You’ll come back stronger than ever in the next couple weeks!! 🇺🇸 — americangirl (@arcampbell72) October 3, 2020

God Bless you and Get Well Soon! — Kstjames (@kimberlystjamez) October 3, 2020

This is fabulous. https://t.co/T3RUH6w2s5 — Let's Start Our Own MAGA CHAZ! (@NolteNC) October 3, 2020

Exactly what he should do. He can’t sit around. What spirit. — MostlyPeacefulMrBogdan (@Whiteknuckle757) October 3, 2020

As you may have heard melania is a little younger than me, lol — Jonesy (@FantasyFBnerd) October 3, 2020

Will it quell the anonymously sourced reporting Trump is on his deathbed? Likely not. — Unseat The Dems (@Unseat_The_Dems) October 3, 2020

Of course not … we’re already seeing people alleging he recorded this before he was taken to Walter Reed … in which case he still was holding up really well.

Keep up the fight. We’re praying for you and @FLOTUS 🙏🏻✝️ — 🇺🇸Col. Rob Maness ret.🇺🇸 (@RobManess) October 3, 2020

Love this guy. As a nation we’ve always been blessed w the right men at the right time 🇺🇸 — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) October 3, 2020

We love you and are praying for your complete recovery! — Karen Cook (@kayceeinva) October 3, 2020

President Trump looks great, with one breath he can speak forever which means his lungs are doing very well. — Dawn Michael, PhD💗 (@SexCounseling) October 3, 2020

Makes me feel so good seeing you, sir! I can sleep good tonight. — AMABLACKPATRIOT (@DrShayPhD) October 3, 2020

God Bless you, President Trump – America is praying for you. 🇺🇸 — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) October 3, 2020

WE LOVE YOU!!! — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) October 3, 2020

This really is great to have after the media circus over the last two days.

Of note:

Trump's in the hospital and didn't call a lid.. 🤣 — HollyCabot (@HollyCabot) October 3, 2020

Hey CNN speculate on this. Joe Biden calls a lid because he campaigned the day before. Our president has coronavirus and is giving video messages.#TrumpStrong.#Trump2020. https://t.co/4Cg4UpZ0eE — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) October 3, 2020

This is one more public appearance than Biden made today… Right? 😂 https://t.co/Tox6wtwF2j — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 3, 2020

Related: