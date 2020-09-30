Last year, we called it a warning when California Gov. Gavin Newsom said to “look out west” to see what Democrats will do once back in power. And he’s not wrong; President Harris will probably mandate that all cars be electric while at the same time scheduling rolling blackouts across the country.

On Wednesday, Newsom announced that he’d signed legislation in California that will create a task force to study and develop proposals to deal with reparations for slavery.

The Los Angeles Times reports:

Newsom said the new law and bipartisan support for its passage is proving “a paradigm that we hope will be resonant all across the United States.”

In a year of national protests against racial injustice, state lawmakers approved Assembly Bill 3121 to force the state to begin to confront its racist history and systemic disparities that persist today. Although California entered the Union as a “free state” in 1850, slavery continued there after the state Constitution outlawed it the previous year. Slavery was abolished by the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 1865.

So California is going to cut reparations checks and also provide free healthcare to illegal immigrants

