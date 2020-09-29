If you’ve been reading Twitchy over the last month, you know about how President Trump has cracked down on taxpayer-funded workshops and training at government agencies (and contractors) based on critical race theory — and that’s a massive achievement. However, debate moderator Chris Wallace rebranded critical race theory as “racial sensitivity training” and asked what’s so radical about it? Gee, what’s wrong with taking white men out of the workplace for a three-day training session on dismantling white male culture?

Wallace just characterized Trump's ban on critical race theory, which claims all white people and America are racist by nature, as "racial sensitivity" training. And when Trump responds that it's radical, Wallace says, "What's radical about racial sensitivity training?" Insane. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 30, 2020

Disgraceful and misleading framing of critical race theory by @FoxNewsSunday Chris Wallace. Critical race theory isn't "sensitivity training"; it's an academic cult that teaches race essentialism, neo-segregationism, and racial harassment. Strong response by @realDonaldTrump. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 30, 2020

President @realDonaldTrump is exactly right: critical race theory teaches that America is an irredeemably racist country that must be overthrown through revolutionary action. That's the truth. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 30, 2020

Trump CRUSHES Critical Race Theory “It was a radical revolution that was taking place in our military, in our schools… you know it and so does everybody else.” “They were teaching people to hate our country.” pic.twitter.com/oKAHFJLbZ5 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 30, 2020

It's AMAZING that Trump abolished Critical Race Theory in federal govt agencies & people who do biz with U.S. govt. Critical Race Theory teaches that American institutions are fundamentally racist & white people are inherently racist. That's evil. GOOD on Trump eliminating it. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) September 30, 2020

Trump is totally right on Critical Race Theory. It is racist. And it was infecting all our institutions. Biden’s response was to call Trump racist. Right then and there on stage. You get it yet? — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) September 30, 2020

#Trump takes on critical race theory and consultants making hundreds of thousands of dollars teaching Marxist theory. #Biden backs the training programs. #debate — Chuck DeVore (@ChuckDeVore) September 30, 2020

Critical race theory has spread through our institutions because people genuinely believe that it's about fighting against racial insensitivity. I assume Joe Biden believes it too. #Debates2020 — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) September 30, 2020

Chris Wallace calling critical race theory “racial sensitivity training” is totally ignorant of what’s being taught. It is racist and anti-American. Appalling. — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 30, 2020

Chris Wallace is not moderating. His defending of critical race theory is not moderating. — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) September 30, 2020

If you refer to Critical Race Theory as “Racial Sensitivity Training,” you’re an enemy of America. — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) September 30, 2020

Chris Wallace getting defensive on behalf of critical race theory teaching in the federal govt now? Lotta media folks want to say Wallace is doing a fair job. Disagree. — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) September 30, 2020

"Nobody's doing that." – Joe Biden, denying that critical race theory teaches people to hate America. (It does.)#Debates2020 — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) September 30, 2020

Critical Race Theory IS racist. Good job, Trump. — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) September 30, 2020

What is radical about critical race theory? Really Wallace? — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) September 30, 2020

Wallace describes racist "critical race theory" as "racial sensitivity training." Wallace asks, "What is radical about racial sensitivity training?" Trump says it teaches hatred for our country. He says he's not going to allow that to happen. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 30, 2020

Trump got rid of systemic racism by getting rid of Critical Race Theory in the government, in the military, in federal agencies. "They are teaching people to hate our country. I'm not going to do that. I'm not going to let that happen." — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 30, 2020

Are you kidding me Chris Wallace? You ask with a straight face and an accusatory finger what’s wrong with federal teaching of the indoctrination of critical race theory? Shame on you, Chris. — David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) September 30, 2020

Call it "Critical Race Theory," not "racial sensitivity training," which is a lie. — James Lindsay, manspreading emoji (@ConceptualJames) September 30, 2020

Chris Wallace with another lie. Trump did not end "racial sensitivity training." He ended training that uses Critical Race Theory and "white privilege." — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) September 30, 2020

Wallace really never should have asked a question about something he apparently knows nothing about. Actually, Fox News should make him take a three-day workshop so he can see for himself.

Related: