We missed this yesterday when we did our piece on Gov. Ron DeSantis rolling out tougher penalties for those arrested for crimes committed during protests. As Twitchy reported, TV producer Andrew Kimmel called the tougher penalties — such as making it a third-degree felony to obstruct traffic — “actual fascism.”

Now we have video from the press conference in which DeSantis rolled out the new legislation, which won’t be voted on until next year. And just to clear up any confusion on what constitutes a peaceful protest vs. a riot was Sheriff Grady Judd, who brought pictures in lieu of puppets and crayons so the press could understand the difference.

Someone get this video to the mayors of Seattle and Portland.

