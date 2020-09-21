First, let us back up to Saturday, when Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Lindsey Graham pulled up some video from January 2019 and said that he’s “dead set on confirming” President Trump’s nominee to fill the seat vacated by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

I stand by what I said in Jan. 2019: Harry Reid & Chuck Schumer changed Senate rules to try and stack the courts for Obama. Now it's coming back to haunt them as I predicted. I'm dead set on confirming @realDonaldTrump’s nominee. If you stand with me: https://t.co/MYF6qgyjdI pic.twitter.com/lsejlSs0QQ — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 19, 2020

That was good to hear, and on Monday, Graham sent a letter to his Democratic colleagues on the Judiciary Committee telling them that he now has a different view of the judicial confirmation process after seeing how Brett Kavanaugh was treated during his confirmation hearings.

NEW: Lindsey Graham letter: "After the treatment of Justice Kavanaugh I now have a different view of the judicial-confirmation process." pic.twitter.com/o3vlYuY1E2 — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) September 21, 2020

“Compare the treatment of Robert Bork, Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Brett Kavanaugh to that of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan, and it’s clear that there is already one set of rules for a Republican president and one set of rules for a Democrat president,” he writes.

Corn Pop was a bad dude — 772Media (@772Media) September 21, 2020

This is the last chance for republicans to show they’re worth a damn and willing to fight for their country. They’ve been weak for too long letting dems get away with anything and everything. pic.twitter.com/pBu3URfW28 — Zac Frost (@Frosty0311) September 21, 2020

I’m pretty sure the Dems will print that letter so they can rip it up like Pelosi did. — Patrick Dangerfield (@dangerfield53) September 21, 2020

It’s sad that the lap dog media @CNN @MSNBC @CBSNews won’t call Democrats out for their treatment of judicial nominees over the years, and that it’s the #POTUS job to appoint. Remember #Obama, elections have consequences. — Dave Heinz (@DHeinz75) September 21, 2020

No hearing Just vote — wombat (@the_wombat_08) September 21, 2020

100000% agree… Just VOTE!! — Fill That Seat !!! Senate VOTE now!! (@stevostocks) September 21, 2020

Lets get it done! Confirm by Friday — Sam 🇺🇸 (@CensoredTwice) September 21, 2020

So if Collins, Murkowski & Romney wuss out – Pence can cast the tie breaker now that Graham is holding the line. — Terry LEO (Ret) (@editor_wp) September 21, 2020

President nominates on Saturday.

Senate discusses on Monday.

Senate votes on Tuesday.

Judge swears in on Wednesday.

It's constitutional.

Ta-da!@realDonaldTrump @LindseyGrahamSC @JudicialWatch — Barry Carroll (@barrcarr) September 21, 2020

The red pill tastes sweet. — REPLACE RBG NOW! (@dan_covfefe) September 21, 2020

Starting to like this guy again. Start to get some teeth behind all that barking. Keep it rolling Senator Graham — Vote for Culp2020 (@Ryanprince33) September 21, 2020

He could have just said, "Suck it". — David Cecala (@knoxdave7728) September 21, 2020

This is Lindsey’s chance to shine and secure his re-election… pic.twitter.com/QvvEad07Al — Todd Lyon (@ToddLyon8) September 21, 2020

This is what I like to see from the @gop — Sebg1111 (@sebg11111) September 21, 2020

Good job Lindsey, you’re finally coming around. — Lyman (@Lyman__B) September 21, 2020

Good to have Lindsey Graham 2.0 back at such a crucial time.

