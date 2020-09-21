First, let us back up to Saturday, when Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Lindsey Graham pulled up some video from January 2019 and said that he’s “dead set on confirming” President Trump’s nominee to fill the seat vacated by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

That was good to hear, and on Monday, Graham sent a letter to his Democratic colleagues on the Judiciary Committee telling them that he now has a different view of the judicial confirmation process after seeing how Brett Kavanaugh was treated during his confirmation hearings.

“Compare the treatment of Robert Bork, Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Brett Kavanaugh to that of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan, and it’s clear that there is already one set of rules for a Republican president and one set of rules for a Democrat president,” he writes.

Good to have Lindsey Graham 2.0 back at such a crucial time.

