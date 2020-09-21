The last big funeral we can remember, with the exception of the many ceremonies for George Floyd, was of John Lewis, and there were plenty of photos showing Democrats packed together in pews, many without masks (something the media only seems to point out when it’s a Trump rally). We’re now learning the body of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose at the Supreme Court this week with arrangements for public viewing. We imagine they’ll put tape on the steps or something to keep mourners six feet apart like they do at Walmart.

The body of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose at the Supreme Court this week, with arrangements to allow for public viewing despite the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/dXAkG5WE6E — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) September 21, 2020

So she’ll be at the top of the court building’s steps to keep the event outdoors?

Public viewing? What the hell is going on? https://t.co/lfYm5dh6EH — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 21, 2020

With respect, I have two friends whose fathers passed during Wuhan coronavirus. Tragically they are still unable to pay their final respects w/ friends/family. Public should be able to pay respects to Justice Ginsburg & Americans who have lost should be able to do the same. https://t.co/vxTOm101Yt — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 21, 2020

My grandmother passed away 3 months ago. We weren’t allowed to have a funeral due to COVID. I guess she wasn’t as important as Ginsburg so no exceptions could be made for families like mine to say goodbye to her one final time. https://t.co/Pqeop4WbAM — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) September 21, 2020

My uncle, same. He was 99 and his death deserved recognition. We are still hoping for a service but not the same so much later. — Brenda Moore (@shunammite) September 21, 2020

We’re hoping for December but I agree it isn’t the same. I’m sorry for your loss. — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) September 21, 2020

Same here almost 6 months for my father in law — BearZ (@BearZ07878451) September 21, 2020

Same here — Patricia Lowrey (@PatriciaLowrey1) September 21, 2020

Same! My grandmother passed away in April and only 10 people could attend — 504girl (@504CNM) September 21, 2020

Over last three months I lost my brother in law, and two very close friends? All three the same, no funerals no visitation! Whom ever decided this crap best be preapared because its very possible this wont be the last time I heard from! Working with attorneys! Highly pissed VET! — Mad138 (@mad138a) September 21, 2020

My father-in-law passed away this summer. We were not allowed to visit him at the hospital, nursing home, and hospice care. We finally saw him at the funeral home to make final arrangements without a service. My condolences and we can empathize. — Gus (@TaviSoto) September 21, 2020

Same. My Dad passed on March 17th & still no funeral. This 2 sets of rules is unacceptable! — Firefighter780🔥🇺🇸 (@Firemdc780) September 21, 2020

My Mom passed end of March, we were lucky enough to be able to have a funeral, but only 10 people. Lots of family couldn’t attend due to size restrictions. — Wendy Kortepeter (@WKortepeter) September 21, 2020

One of the elders from my church (which is still closed), who has had a pivotal role for decades was forced to have a zoom funeral. — I Have Questions (@LassFromSC) September 21, 2020

Same here. My mother died May 2 and every time we've tried to schedule a memorial it's been cancelled due to state shutdown rules. We're now looking at having it NEXT MAY, to mark the one year anniversary. My mother is just as important as RBG. — DW (@vfx_dude) September 21, 2020

Same for me. Lost my mom and dad 2 days apart. Nothing for either — Joy Paris (@Joyalparis) September 21, 2020

I’m sorry for your loss. May her memory be a blessing to you always. My sweet sister passed away unexpectedly in April and we have still not been able to have a funeral for her. It’s unspeakable. She was not a public figure but she was loved dearly and deserved a proper service. — Karen M. Smith (@kmstexas) September 21, 2020

My mother passed away at the end of March, we weren’t allowed to have a funeral or a grave side service. She was buried at a national cemetery while I watched alone from a rental car. — Me Chomper (@chmpr) September 21, 2020

Same. My dad passed away 5/21 in ALF, I never got to sit with him, hold his hand or day goodbye. I couldn’t see him at the funeral home either. My heart is still so broken 💔😢 — SoFlaMo (@SFLAMo) September 21, 2020

Same with my aunt and uncle who died 13 days apart this summer. They had so many friends and a huge extended family. Their funerals could have been a real reflection of wonderful lives lived, but only immediate family allowed. — Michael Parnell (@parnellwrites) September 21, 2020

My brother died in March and ditto, no funeral allowed. The Grinch of Michigan declared by fiat that no funerals would be allowed and no family gatherings either. — Bonnie Szydlowski (@BonnieSzydlowsk) September 21, 2020

I couldn't pay respects to my brother either. No visits at the hospital, nothing! 2020 — Frank Reynolds II (@fwrmte) September 21, 2020

My brother recently died and we couldn’t have a service. — 🐾deborah🐾 (@dkcwillis) September 21, 2020

My dad passed away in April, my mom in August. They were in a LTC facility, I couldn't really be there for them when they needed me most. — Zamboni Logic (@z12z21) September 21, 2020

My siblings and I were only able to view my mom for 15 min….no fanfare, no service, no music, and certainly no gold caskets or horse drawn cartridges. While I believe Justice Ginsburgs family deserve to pay respect and say goodbye, I feel every family should expect the same! — Jenni Charneski (@JenCaclsRN) September 21, 2020

Unfortunately our family knows the frustration. — Dennis M. Gordon 🇺🇸 (@DennGordon) September 21, 2020

I am one of those who lost a Mother during Covid. I was NOT allowed to see her in the weeks leading to her death because of lockdown rules. I will NEVER SEE HER AGAIN! Further insult, as a family we have not yet been able to have a memorial service! Unforgivable! — Vlord (@Vlord54295868) September 21, 2020

Lost both my sister and brother-in-law within a month.

No funerals. This makes me very angry. — Nora Joyce-Green (@NoraJoyce) September 21, 2020

I wasn't able to visit my sister at a nursing home during her last days. I am sure it hastened her death as I was not able to help take care of her. That has added so many more tears to my heartbreak. — Laura (@AsterOasis) September 21, 2020

I lost my 36 year old daughter on Mother’s Day. We were unable to have a funeral and hoped to have memorial on her birthday this month. Still not happening. — American Mom (@h8libmedia) September 22, 2020

Members of my family had to decide which 10 people they could invite to the service when their 8 year old died of a brain tumor in May. This is just irresponsible. — joannamasters (@joannamasters) September 21, 2020

It is unbelievable and disgusting that we continue to live in a two-tier system, and people are willing to sit back and accept it. No funerals, watch businesses be ruined, watch kids lose a year of their lives. And just…take it. — Eric Hellwig (@Coach_Hellwig) September 21, 2020

Same, had family friend that passed in April, still no funeral….but let's make sure Cummings & Ginsburg get full public viewing…from people who didn't even KNOW them personally.😑 — LookingForTheNarrowGateChris. (@BamaCO717171) September 21, 2020

Wait a minute I’m so confused. One day gatherings are bad the next day they are ok. If they are ok or not depends on what the people are there for. Who comes up with this stuff. — BDY (@by311977) September 21, 2020

We both know that it's not about whether or not people gather, but what they gather for. It's an exercise in control – *they* decide who is allowed to gather, *they* decide what is and isn't important enough. Little by little, you're supposed to surrender your freedom. — Mommy-san (@Mommysan4You) September 21, 2020

Seriously. How is this safe/ok? — Tim (@submarinr1) September 21, 2020

I also dislike how these funerals are turning into such long drawn out media and political events (such as McCain). It will be about a week before she is buried. The time between JFK'S return to Washington and his burial was 3 days. — CrazyUncleTim 🇺🇸 (@crazyuncletim) September 21, 2020

It's a disgrace that Governors blocked funerals for the "little people" – non-rich, non-politicians – while of course excluding themselves. But it's also kinda disgraceful we Americans acquiesced to it. — Mike Paranzino (@mikeparanzino) September 21, 2020

Maybe Ginsburg’s family is upset they can’t have the sort of send-off that George Floyd had.

Related: