Sen. Susan Collins, who won’t say who she’s voting for in November, did what she and Sen. Lisa Murkowski always do: stick together. As Twitchy reported Friday, Murkowski announced she will not vote to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg until after Election Day. “Fair is fair,” she said.

It was only a matter of time until Collins announced she too would not vote on a Supreme Court nominee until after the election. Collins’ office released a statement Saturday saying “in fairness to the American people,” who voted for President Trump by the way, “the Senate should not vote on the nominee prior to the election.”

My statement on the Supreme Court vacancy: pic.twitter.com/jvYyDN5gG4 — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) September 19, 2020

What a surprise. And then there’s squish Mitt Romney to think about. But here’s a good point:

Just a reminder: GOP can lose Murkowski, Romney AND Collins and still confirm a SCOTUS nomination. . . Pence would be 51st vote. — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) September 19, 2020

At least Collins’ conscience would be clear knowing she could possibly hand the next Supreme Court nomination to Joe Biden.

Dear “Do nothing Senator,”

Whether you like it or NOT Trump is still President for 4 MORE months. It’s shocking you’re putting America on hold (again) for 4 months. Pathetic — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) September 19, 2020

You should never get elected to another position of power. — IWantFacts (@sjh2222) September 19, 2020

So long. It was nice knowing you. — Katie Scarlet (@Katiescarlet2) September 19, 2020

Start looking for a new job — Kristen (@katlia124) September 19, 2020

Here you go. https://t.co/i25agfUM8K — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 19, 2020

You have chosen poorly. — Gamma Emitter J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) September 19, 2020

Trump was elected to a four year term. Not three and a half. We gave you the Senate and the White House for this very reason. Do your job and stop being a RINO! Damn, get a backbone. — Rob V. (@Cajuncowboy22) September 19, 2020

Please remove Republican from your party affiliation. This is actually your job until it's not your job. pic.twitter.com/z8vAVSJKPb — Colorado RedTraci (@goptraci) September 19, 2020

No surprise, you cater to the rabid leftists while pretending to be @GOP . They almost killed you after you supported Kavanaugh which should have toughened your resolve to vote with GOP now . Coward and #Hypocrite — ExNYer (@mshson) September 19, 2020

So what you're saying is that it doesn't really matter if you lose re-election because you are basically a Democrat. — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) September 19, 2020

Yes. I think this is what she’s saying. — Dark Angel (@ConservativeBP) September 19, 2020

Yep, that's exactly what's she saying — Durham, let's get this party started.. (@ScottK081) September 19, 2020

RINO coming out of her hidey hole. — T-Shell B ❤️ (@BbrownTshell) September 19, 2020

This is an attempt to hang on to her seat. She's behind and knows she has to say this. — Mongo The Relentless (@enespacio) September 19, 2020

Susan, we will confirm a nominee without your vote BEFORE election day, and then your value as a Republican will be next to zero. We will no longer have to go through the charade every six years of pretending that we want you to win. — I Will Not Be A Mask-Wearing Sheeple ❌🥽❌ (@emilykholcomb) September 19, 2020

no matter which party is on power, unless it's the GOP.. why are you a Republican senator if you won't help confirm judges appointed by Republicans, but push for hearings for Obama appointees pic.twitter.com/wvjLBhNZLI — Razor (@hale_razor) September 19, 2020

You have watched how Democrats have been obstructionists for 4 yrs. stop being a fool. Democrats would vote for a vacancy in a heart beat. This is war. Act like it for a change. — DSNicol 🇺🇸 (@Dsnicol2) September 19, 2020

They would do it to the Republicans in a heartbeat. Time to treat them as they would treat you. — Hank Golla (@Mg246) September 19, 2020

@SenatorCollins its not your job to determine when the best time for confirmation is. It’s your job to confirm a new justice or not based on their merit.@senatemajldr for future reference it is your job to inform them of this — I Have No More Patience (@dupui) September 19, 2020

Not very fair to the voters who elected President Trump in 2016. — Robert Morris (@RobertMorrisEsq) September 19, 2020

It’s not fair to the people who voted for Collins because claimed to be a Republican.

