We sort of hate to give any publicity to House candidate Alexandra Owensby, but we’re not sure this is the sort of publicity the Democratic challenger wants. We can go back through our photo archives and find just about anybody flashing the “white power” hand sign, including Barack Obama. Here’s Owensby accusing Rep. Thomas Massie of making the white power hand sign “when racial tensions are at an all-time high.”

When racial tensions are at an all time high, my opponent Thomas Massie “welcomes” granting citizenship while flashing a ‘white supremacy’ sign with his left hand?! #racist #togetherky #2020election #owensby4congress source: Repthomasmassie Twitter & Facebook pic.twitter.com/0auoOEqR4y — Dr. Alexandra Owensby, DNP (@AMOwensby) September 16, 2020

Seriously?

I don’t even know what to make of this statement. He is literally standing there with both hands to his sides. Pettiness is not becoming. — Alicia Carr (@mrsaliciacarr) September 17, 2020

I think Twitter rules require you to disclose it when you’re a parody account. — Craig Steger (@craig_steger) September 17, 2020

I dont even know who you are but I solved your conspiracy for you by doing this crazy thing w/ my fingers & zooming in on the pic.. you can clearly see fabric between his fingers & he’s just holding onto his jacket. Some people just don’t know what to do w/ their hands in pics 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/yOzhv5tdMz — — (@Petty_Millenial) September 17, 2020

That makes it WAY more racist! LOL — A Dave Individual (@OceanEvery) September 17, 2020

You are flashing it too. In front of the kids. Disgusting pic.twitter.com/wYznLW95PB — Sklavko 🇷🇸🎭 (@zderavko) September 17, 2020

This is SO desperate that the only explanation is that you’re really, really shitty at your job. Democrats are race baiters- we get it. But to accuse a man of racism bc he is pinching the hem of his jacket shows that u have no ability to connect w ppl based on accomplishment. https://t.co/J6sWgNjVY8 — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) September 17, 2020

Hahaha – a photo exists of me at a moment I was pulling down the hem of my cardigan, too. And actually – it's also a family photo. Oops. — A Daughter of the American Revolution (@hafinnej) September 18, 2020

I love that they still haven’t realized that that hand gesture is only considered a hate symbol because of 4chan trolls 😂😂😂 — Longcat (@rakugakiniki) September 17, 2020

This lie of hers is likely to get his children in the picture with physically attacked at school. Yet she claims to be a nurse who cares about people. — Melanie (@mefbama) September 17, 2020

The left likes to shout racist. They have done it so much that it doesn’t even mean anything anymore. — New Mexico Girl (@NewMexicoGirl4) September 17, 2020

That's the kind of sane person you want in congress… — Some Adam Guy… (@Dreadedhead1) September 17, 2020

Unbelievable. I’m sure some Democrats believe her. — TimNaples (@TimNaples) September 17, 2020

She's insane. Look at the people she tagged also. — RLC (@RLC19802020) September 18, 2020

Good lord. That tweet alone should disqualify her from the race. — Thievius Raccoonus 🇺🇸 @Jryfun333 on Parler (@DidntKnowJack) September 18, 2020

Could you be a bigger nutbag? — Erik (@winefishdawg) September 17, 2020

Might be reaching a tad. Massie ain't savvy — J.C. Young (@WriterJCYoung) September 16, 2020

But, the difference between his resting hands is very significant. — Dr. Alexandra Owensby, DNP (@AMOwensby) September 16, 2020

“Very significant.”

