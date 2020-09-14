If you spend any time on Twitter, and we know you do, you’ll note there’s always someone who responds to any pro-Trump post by bringing up those alleged bounties on U.S. troops in Afghanistan paid for by Russia. Why isn’t the mainstream media leading every night with this story?

The usual suspects — Democrats and the mainstream media — ate it up, with Speaker Nancy Pelosi calling the report “shocking” and Sen. Tammy Duckworth calling the intel “very credible.” The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway reminded us that Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff apparently had that “very credible” evidence back in February and “told no one, did nothing.”

It’s been two months since the New York Times’ bombshell report, and NBC News is here to report that the top general in Afghanistan is still looking for evidence that the story’s true — he just hasn’t found any yet.

NBC News reports:

“It just has not been proved to a level of certainty that satisfies me,” Gen. Frank McKenzie, commander of the U.S. Central Command, told NBC News. McKenzie oversees U.S. troops in Afghanistan. The U.S. continues to hunt for new information on the matter, he said.

“We continue to look for that evidence,” the general said. “I just haven’t seen it yet. But … it’s not a closed issue.”

McKenzie’s comments, reflecting a consensus view among military leaders, underscores the lack of certainty around a narrative that has been accepted as fact by Democrats and other Trump critics, including presidential nominee Joe Biden, who has cited Russian bounties in attacks on President Donald Trump.

Very telling that an outlet like NBC News would call the story a “narrative.”

Maybe the New York Times’ sources will come forward at last with this latest challenge to their integrity.

The damage is the point.

Maddow will be all over this.

