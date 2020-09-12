As you know by now, Netflix is under fire for bringing the Sundance-award-winning French film “Cuties” to its streaming platform, seeing how the film highly sexualizes 11-year-old girls. This, of course, has brought out defenses from media outlets like The New Yorker, which claims the “far-right” just doesn’t get it. Even Netflix itself claimed it was “deeply sorry for the inappropriate artwork” that was used to promote the film, not that that stopped it from streaming it anyway. Now if you compare it to child-porn or pedophilia in any way, like Tulsi Gabbard, you’re a conspiracy theorist in an addled frenzy.

Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted earlier Saturday that he was going to look into it.

Following @netflix’s disturbing promotion of “Cuties,” I sent a letter calling on @TheJusticeDept to investigate whether Netflix, its executives, or the filmmakers violated any federal laws against the production and distribution of child pornography. pic.twitter.com/P7wLXixU6X — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) September 12, 2020

That got Daniel Drezner, a professor at the Fletcher School for international studies, thinking that Cruz wasn’t even aware that “Cuties” was a foreign film.

Ted Cruz is apparently unaware that he’s upset about a foreign film. And I wonder how many other outraged folks are clueless about that simple fact. https://t.co/4TPwyT6f0c — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) September 12, 2020

Drezner might have noticed the part where Cruz mentioned the distribution of the movie.

Some professor seems to be under the mistaken impression that, if child pornography is produced overseas, U.S. companies can distribute it here in the United States without facing criminal liability. Although perhaps a popular view in the faculty lounge, that is not federal law. https://t.co/vm43OJlyWd — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 12, 2020

We’re really not at all impressed with the “It’s a foreign film” card — let France have it.

Ted Cruz doesn't give a damn about child porn (or porn, or children). He and other politicians who are jumping on this ugly lie are doing it for one reason: They need ways to wink to QAnon without being too explicit. https://t.co/9G6qojLuWi — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) September 12, 2020

Before I was in the Senate, I argued numerous cases going after pedophiles, and child pornography has real victims. It destroys lives. And it is a federal felony. Why are supposedly “mainstream” journalists going out of their way to defend child porn? https://t.co/bUB3vA7OWo — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 12, 2020

Because it won an award at Sundance?

