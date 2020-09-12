As you know by now, Netflix is under fire for bringing the Sundance-award-winning French film “Cuties” to its streaming platform, seeing how the film highly sexualizes 11-year-old girls. This, of course, has brought out defenses from media outlets like The New Yorker, which claims the “far-right” just doesn’t get it. Even Netflix itself claimed it was “deeply sorry for the inappropriate artwork” that was used to promote the film, not that that stopped it from streaming it anyway. Now if you compare it to child-porn or pedophilia in any way, like Tulsi Gabbard, you’re a conspiracy theorist in an addled frenzy.

Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted earlier Saturday that he was going to look into it.

That got Daniel Drezner, a professor at the Fletcher School for international studies, thinking that Cruz wasn’t even aware that “Cuties” was a foreign film.

Drezner might have noticed the part where Cruz mentioned the distribution of the movie.

We’re really not at all impressed with the “It’s a foreign film” card — let France have it.

Because it won an award at Sundance?

