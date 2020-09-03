In a community meeting in a church in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Thursday, Joe Biden had something to say about the American educational system and how history is taught. Maybe he’s using the 1619 Project’s curriculum for his hypothetical history class, in which Thomas Edison did not invent the light bulb.

We like the way he whispers it as if it’s some forbidden truth … which can be debunked by a 10-second Google search.

Trending

The fact-checkers are working overtime today — you can just feel it.

That’s because the U.S. history curriculum was born out of systemic racism.

Whom does he think he’s helping beside himself by saying things like this, besides the Trump campaign’s ad team?

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: historyJoe BidenKenoshalight bulbThomas Edisonwhite guy