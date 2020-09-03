As Twitchy reported earlier, Joe Biden arrived in Kenosha, Wisconsin to a rather reserved welcome, which a reporter said was “deliberate.” One of Biden’s stops was Grace Lutheran Church, where he held a “community meeting” that left plenty of room for social distancing. Surprisingly, Biden did take questions from Kenosha residents, but one resident seemed to give the game away by opening, “I was told to go off this paper but I can’t.”

It appears Joe Biden's team scripted the questions to him in this church right now… This woman just walked up to the mic and said: "I'm going to be honest, I was told to go off this paper but I just can't. You need the truth." WHAT??????????????? pic.twitter.com/DwlYbDbDDj — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 3, 2020

It appears Joe Biden's campaign is screening the participants at his event in Kenosha and even gave the participants a SCRIPT to read! "I was told to go off this paper but I can't. You need the truth." pic.twitter.com/KbHKtgvhVS — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 3, 2020

Here are the woman’s full remarks for context:

Good for her! Only honest person in the room — ۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗJake Deschain (#FreeKyle) (@JakeD3schain) September 3, 2020

Scripted. It’s all scripted. But we already knew that. — Big Shot Gangster🐍Live Free or Die (@shot_gangster) September 3, 2020

We're assuming the paper was given to her by Biden's peeps? — Dyl-Pickle210 (@puroDylPickle) September 3, 2020

Not surprising as he had all of their “spontaneous” thoughts written on the papers he was holding. He just keeps getting more pathetic each day. #BidenDementia — Steve-O (@Pfatheadphil) September 3, 2020

And even if it isn’t a “script” it’s certainly approved words and questions. — Just my Opinions (@JustMyOpinions4) September 3, 2020

It was a set up — Chadwick Redmayne (@BlueThunder2021) September 3, 2020

That seems to be the Democrats’ go-to excuse this week.

Did he even acknowledge the script in response? — Largely Peaceful Tsukkomi (@ljenkins314) September 3, 2020

WHAT. How is he still running. He can't even speak unless he has a script. — ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@tbone_631) September 3, 2020

I’d wager that even this going off-script was scripted. — Leslie ن (@LADowd) September 3, 2020

Biden can’t even answer an unscripted question . This is pitiful. — 𝓛𝓲𝓼𝓪 (@Rockprincess818) September 3, 2020

Definitely watch the whole clip; it’s worth it.

I dare anyone on the left who's been defending or minimizing the riots these past months to tell it to that woman to her face. The left and their adjunct media and Dem party are destroying this country. — Corner Pundit (@Corner_Pundit) September 3, 2020

She is right, the people are tired of what's going on, Democrats do not care about ANY American person outside their circle! — paul johnson (@PaulmaulPaul) September 3, 2020

Regardless of her political stance… good for her. We need more ladies like that on all sides 👍 — FreedomWatcher (@gym_worldwide) September 3, 2020

This woman is going to be on Fox News tonight. They aren’t going to be able to ignore this. — Easton Croy (@CroyEaston) September 3, 2020

And, odds are, they're still gonna vote for him. — Crapplefratz – The Hipster Wookie (@Crapplefratz) September 3, 2020

She said it. The truth will go no where else. MSM and whoever else won't tell this fact: Joe can not debated. His handlers are doing all his work and MANIPULATING the American people. — tuftakilme (@tuftakilme) September 3, 2020

Zero energy in that room. more "proof of life" videos — Sandy Bush👩‍⚕️🏠 (@sellingsimi) September 3, 2020

This reminds us Biden earlier this week having staff members calling on reporters for questions when there were probably only half-a-dozen reporters there due to the Biden campaign’s strict rules on social distancing.

