Now this is privilege. Michael Forest Reinoehl, the man who admits he shot and killed Aaron Danielson, a Trump supporter and Patriot Prayer member who took place in a pro-Trump car caravan into Portland, isn’t sitting in jail — he’s sitting for a video interview with VICE News.

Reinoehl claims it was self-defense: “I had no choice. I mean, I had a choice. I could have sat there and watched them kill a friend of mine of color. But I wasn’t going to do that.”

Here’s a clip:

So Kyle Rittenhouse turned himself in and is in jail, and this guy’s giving interviews.

