We’ve already learned that a Black Lives Matter sign won’t help you. You could put a Black Lives Matter sign or even a “black-owned business” sign in the window of your business with hopes that looters and arsonists will pass it over, but chances are it won’t help. San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo learned that lesson a few nights ago when a Black Lives Matter march ended up at his home and the mob started vandalizing it, despite his Black Lives Matter sign in his front window.

Demonstrators spray paint over San José Mayor Sam Liccardo’s house. Several protesters and organizers at the scene came up to me and said they “don’t agree with this.” #BlackLivesMatter @SJSpotlight pic.twitter.com/z4iRmrau6b — Luke Johnson (@Scoop_Johnson) August 29, 2020

In some happier news, neighbors came by and cleaned off the graffiti within the hour:

We guess it’s nice that several protesters and organizers at the scene said they didn’t agree with the vandalism while they stood quietly and watched, and then continued marching with the group.

Don’t agree with it but didn’t stop it, eh?

Isn’t that what they would call “being complicit”? — David Razi (@davidrazi) September 1, 2020

"Several protesters and organizers at the scene came up to me and said they “don’t agree with this.”" Well, that makes it all better, doesn't it? If they are there, they are providing cover for the vandals. — B4Liberty "Can't we all get along?" (@USAB4L) September 1, 2020

Then they should leave and protest in a manner they agree with somewhere else. By staying with the mob they are part of the mob. — PalHachi (@PalHachi) September 2, 2020

Yet strangely they did nothing to stop it and as part of the group doing it, they did not leave while it was going on. So either passively endorsing it or actively agreeing with it makes them complicit in the act. — Bob Tinker (@RobertTinker) September 2, 2020

If they genuinely don't agree with it, they better stop being part of a protest that ends in defacing someone's property. Remaining there, means complicity. Hope they wake up before it's too late. — Celhar (@CelesteHarshfi1) September 1, 2020

No one should agree to this. This is ridiculous. — Brian (@CoopsGolf) September 2, 2020

They didn’t stop it though, did they? Silence is violence, according to their rhetoric. They didn’t approve but they still allowed it. — Karri Neves (@Karri_kln1671) September 1, 2020

If they don’t agree with it why didn’t they stop it since they were there, especially if they organized it? — Squirreldoctor (@Squirreldoctor1) September 1, 2020

They’re not afraid to confront people dining outside but they’re afraid to confront their fellow marchers? Says a lot.

Garbage sub humans — 🔥 Bean 🔥 (@BeanfromPa) September 1, 2020

This is so wrong. It also distracts from meaningful dialogue around race and is, ironically, a pretty good argument against defunding law enforcement. Two wrongs don't fix anything. — Matt Mahan (@matthewmahan) August 29, 2020

Oh, no. Not right. Not even close to right. — 3 kids + 3 adults HOME ALL DAY (@KS_Sanjose) August 29, 2020

Mostly peaceful disagreement, though, right? — Harvey Singer (@HarveySinger) September 1, 2020

Someday, they'll pick the wrong house…..expect more of this, sadly. — Skavin Bigglesworth (@Skavin63) September 1, 2020

Same people that marched in front of the #mccloskeys house. They had the right idea — Peaceful Protester (@TGuzda) September 1, 2020

This is why I'm always armed — Painter1979🇺🇸🙏 (@Painter19791) September 1, 2020

"But I put a sign in my window!" — Kevin Waffleiron (@KWaffleiron) September 2, 2020

And then racism was defeated 🤔 — GTMedia Reviews (@JemalBaraka) August 30, 2020

The crime shown in this video is called vandalism. Nothing less. — IfYouCanKeepYourHeadWhile… (@KOGnikniht) September 1, 2020

Their little movement is no longer their own. So goes the people’s revolution every single time. — Semper Idem (@SemperIdom) September 1, 2020

Show me your friends, and I’ll show you your future. — Chris Gunn (@chrisgunnusf) September 2, 2020

I think the worst part is they're so brazen about it. They know there won't be consequences. And if there are no consequences, we live in a lawless society. Welcome to Thunderdome. — Magnus Döngle (@texas_chzhead) September 2, 2020

Those that don’t agree with it need to speak up or leave the group. The more this is allowed, the more people look the other way, the more “normal” it becomes….and with it more blatant acts of violence. — TDale (@HuskerInSota) September 1, 2020

And yet they remain. You’re judged by the company you keep. When the violence and looting and vandalism starts, if you don’t agree, leave. — Lala (@lacoolio1) September 2, 2020

Well, I’ve been defending the protestors and now I’m embarrassed. These guys are lucky they didn’t get shot. Anyone who starts vandalizing private residences is fair game. — Neverright (@LuckyBoyLee) September 2, 2020

Those who support this chaos will themselves eventually become victims of their chaos. — Jonathan Johnson (@jonjohns07) September 1, 2020

This accomplishes nothing while giving people a reason to discredit a movement. — Daniel Zazueta (@dhzazueta) August 29, 2020

This IS the movement. — Lindy (@Canyon4) September 2, 2020

Same energy pic.twitter.com/XF2LSpsO6D — Not trolling in 2020 (@OutOfKenTroll) September 1, 2020

