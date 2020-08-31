As Twitchy reported, the man who allegedly shot and killed a Trump supporter wearing a Patriot Prayer hat Saturday night in downtown Portland had proclaimed that he is “100 percent Antifa” and had been released by police after being arrested at a riot in July and charged with illegally possessing a loaded firearm and other crimes.

Exclusive: The victim of last night's deadly shooting in downtown Portland is Aaron Danielson, who went by Jay. His family has been informed of his death. Portland Police have not released details about their investigation and the shooter is at-large. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/4y8j9fSJ5K — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 30, 2020

Andy Ngo further reports that a group of mostly peaceful protesters in Portland didn’t seem to broken up about the shooting, and cheered when a woman announced that she wasn’t sad that “a f**king fascist died tonight.”

“I am not sad that a f—ing fascist died tonight,” says a woman at the antifa gathering in downtown Portland. The crowd laughs and cheers. The ID of the deceased is not confirmed but he is believed to be a Trump & blue lives supporter. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/XV6471FSuF — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 30, 2020

This is the most sickening thing I've ever seen…. — Christian Jamgochian (@GOBFIMD) August 30, 2020

What’s really saddening is that about half of the people in Ngo’s comments don’t seem to be moved at all, with some making fun of the victim.

This doesn’t bother me one bit. I’m glad they’re finally being honest. Much better to just acknowledge how you really feel. Then we can stop pretending there’s gonna be a fix to what’s broken. https://t.co/90zrTvZHzi — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 30, 2020

Or that they remotely have an argument about being on the moral high ground. — RC (@RC78__) August 31, 2020

There’s no fix to this any longer — terry (@tlcopper) August 30, 2020

Note to all the moderate Democrats out there: electing Joe Biden will do absolutely nothing to quell this unrest. The riots aren’t going away because of an election. They rioted throughout the Obama-Biden administration and the White House watched Ferguson and Baltimore burn.

I agree. I prefer the honesty. — 19_mo_86 (@19_mo_86) August 31, 2020

these people are beyond redeemable — Genericnamerandomnumbers (@matthewmatt555) August 31, 2020

It’s time to be real. They have defined their enemy, it’s us. — Cathy M. (@catmaj040) August 31, 2020

I hate to admit this, but I agree. — GhostofSouthie777 (@GSouthie777) August 31, 2020

Imagine what these people are going to do when Trump wins in November. I think that's what they are practicing for. They know they are going to lose the election, and cities will burn for it. — Lzbth1000 (@lzbth1000) August 30, 2020

The problem is, this isn't being reported anywhere that it needs to be seen. It's like it never happened. — Plàyà Manhattan (@PlayaManhattan) August 30, 2020

Paging Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy. You’re the media reporters; why aren’t clips like this being broadcast?

Don’t you know? @tedwheeler said it’s all Trumps fault and everything would be “fixed” when he is out of office. I hate it when you’re right, Jesse.

I really do. — Tammy Why Not (@CatOnTheFridge) August 30, 2020

This is a violent group that spreads terror. — CK (@CK14968156) August 31, 2020

They want monolithic thought and anyone that disagrees with them should die. This is as un-American a movement as you can imagine. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) August 30, 2020

This is why we are heading toward a crisis rapidly. — AtomicDog602 (@AtomicDog602) August 30, 2020

Antifa are animals. — Major Kong (@NobodySharpstic) August 30, 2020

Yeah man. Finally. They admit it. Now I don't have to feel bad about what needs to happen. — Tyson – Do It The Hard Way – Clarke. (@TysonCl68209639) August 30, 2020

These are the people on whom Mayor Ted Wheeler thought giving the police a stand-down order would have a “calming de-escalating effect.” But it looks like they’ve tasted blood and are thirsty for more.

Related: