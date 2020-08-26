Is it a police-involved shooting if the suspect shoots himself in the head? Here’s what we know so far, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune:

Police say a suspect in a Wednesday afternoon homicide fatally shot himself in downtown Minneapolis as officers closed in.

The suspect, who was wanted in the slaying of a man in a downtown parking garage, was on foot on Nicollet Mall between 8th and 9th street at 6 p.m. when police pulled up and he shot himself in the head, according to spokesman John Elder.

“There is no question that this was a suicide and we will be releasing the video to answer any question of that,” Elder said. Several bystanders were present at the time of the shooting, he said.

…

News of the death drew a large crowd of people. Tensions were rising, including the smashing of windows downtown. Metro Transit was ending light-rail service at U.S. Bank Stadium.