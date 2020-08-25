Photojournalist Rebecca Brannon was in downtown Minneapolis Monday night documenting the Black Lives Matter protests when one of the protesters decided he didn’t want the group’s criminal activity on video, so he stole her phone from her hands, recorded her for a bit trying to get it back, and then destroyed it. She was able to recover the footage, though.

Here’s the recovered footage:

We’d almost say that the Black Lives Matter protesters have gotten worse, but that’s short-sighted; they’ve always been this way.

