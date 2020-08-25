Photojournalist Rebecca Brannon was in downtown Minneapolis Monday night documenting the Black Lives Matter protests when one of the protesters decided he didn’t want the group’s criminal activity on video, so he stole her phone from her hands, recorded her for a bit trying to get it back, and then destroyed it. She was able to recover the footage, though.

Several protesters from the group currently at the Hennepin County Government Center assaulted me tonight. I tried to defend myself w/ pepper spray. I asked for them to leave me alone so I could go back to my car. I was recording the encounter but my phone was taken. — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) August 25, 2020

My phone was recovered by Security – it was found in the plaza fountain this morning. The footage of the assault has been salvaged from my SD card. A police report has been filed and I will be uploading the footage 1/2 pic.twitter.com/0a9EEr9b4c — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) August 25, 2020

Last night while covering protests in Minneapolis, I was physically assaulted & threatened – they tried to destroy the evidence by smashing & throwing my phone into the fountain. They heckled & mocked me for trying to recover it which would document their criminal activity 2/2 — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) August 25, 2020

Here’s the recovered footage:

*Explicit Language Warning – Video footage of assault on photojournalist @RebsBrannon last night in downtown Minneapolis while covering protests. Her phone was stolen & destroyed but this footage was recovered. The video abruptly ends when the phone was ripped from her hands. pic.twitter.com/hSvNo46dBE — Alpha News MN (@AlphaNewsMN) August 25, 2020

We’d almost say that the Black Lives Matter protesters have gotten worse, but that’s short-sighted; they’ve always been this way.

