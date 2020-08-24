Twitchy earlier Monday posted a thread of videos of the rioting and looting going on in Kenosha, Wisconsin after the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake. The videos showed an entire car dealership up in flames, as well as several small businesses.

Another building that took damage during the rioting was the Dinosaur Discovery Museum. Kenosha must not have statues of any slave-owners or Confederate generals, because the best rioters could do was topple the statue of the dinosaur next to the sign outside.

Rioters destroyed the Dilophosaurus statue outside the #Kenosha Dinosaur Discovery Museum last night. While not a slave-owning dinosaur, the Dilophosaurus, with a brain the size of a walnut, DOES routinely score higher on SATs than the average BLM thug. So I get the resentment. pic.twitter.com/7wkvxD0uqZ — David Cole (@DavidColeStein) August 24, 2020

Dilophosqurus saved the day for Lee at Fredricksville. — friendofrons (@friendofrons) August 24, 2020

How dare you! That dinosaur was a known White supremacist. He enslaved millions of Blacks by himself and he would eat the slaves that didn't pick cotton fast enough. That statue was racist!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/67S4thynMR — ᐃᐤ 𑁍 𝖑𝖆𝖘𝖊𝖗𝖍𝖆𝖜𝖐 ᛝ (@lordaetherum) August 24, 2020

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that other buildings damaged during the rioting included the public library, the Harborside Academy charter school, a law firm, the county register of deeds, and … the U.S. Postal Service Building.

"Among the damaged buildings: the public library, the Dinosaur Discovery Museum, the Harborside Academy charter school, a law firm, the USPS building and the county register of deeds." The public library had it coming. 🙄https://t.co/5zxkGMFBLE — Lady Demosthenes (@LadyDemosthenes) August 24, 2020

I’m betting they had a lot of overdue books… — Surfmarauder (@surfmarauder) August 24, 2020

Ironically, if not for the dinosaurs, they wouldn’t have had the accelerant to start the fires — SoothingDave (@SoothingDave) August 24, 2020

That'll definitely improve the community. 🤦‍♂️ — Harold Stickeehans (@StickeeNotes) August 24, 2020

Exactly! Why should children have free access to books or dinosaur museums. Apparently Kenosha doesn’t have to mail in their votes either. — Lady Demosthenes (@LadyDemosthenes) August 24, 2020

OMG! NOT the Post Office! Dems are trying to steal the election by burning down post offices! — SwingStateGal (@swingstategal) August 24, 2020

The USPS Building? They must be colluding with Trump! 🤣 — Virgil in Maryland (@dpklein) August 24, 2020

Was probably Trump setting that USPS on fire under cover of riot — Cashmeresay (@RummaTumTums) August 24, 2020

Oh my gosh don’t give them the conspiracy theory! They will run with that idea! — Lady Demosthenes (@LadyDemosthenes) August 24, 2020

Obviously, no one has a right to burn anyone else’s property, but these are community assets that make the place more livable. Why poke a hot brand in your own eye?? — Savvy Op (@Savvy_Opinion) August 24, 2020

If you burn the registrar of deeds to the ground then no one owns the property and anyone can just take whatever they want and "homeowners" can't defend their property because it's not their property so if they shoot you trying to take their property it's murder! – BLM, probably — Seamus Masked Trouble Maker (@SeamusPotStir) August 24, 2020

Or it was just there.

Probably they don’t understand multiple copies of things 😂 — 💛Aimee💙 🇺🇸 (@racerbluegold) August 24, 2020

I'm angry and sad about what's happening in my state. — TBear's Ghost🌨️👻 (@ProfChronicles) August 24, 2020

Welcome to the world, Kenosha. Love,

Los Angeles PS we are very sorry — Manny Saltiel (@manway613) August 24, 2020

