Looks like whoever wrote the script for Wednesday night’s Democratic National Convention thought they could slip a Band-Aid on Joe Biden’s incredibly racist comment that the African-American community wasn’t diverse like the Latino community.

FLASHBACK: Joe Biden: "most people don't know, unlike the African American community with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community, with incredibly different attitudes about different things" #DNCConvention pic.twitter.com/LTkRZ8ynUY — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 20, 2020

Host Kerry Washington let viewers know that the black community in America is “hugely diverse.” Has anyone told Biden? Are we going to be mopping up other spills throughout the night?

Kerry Washington: "the Black community in this country is hugely diverse." Well at least we know Joe Biden didn't write tonight's script. — Alex 😷 Sammon (@alex_sammon) August 20, 2020

"The Black community in this country is hugely diverse" – Kerry Washington just now "Unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community…" – Joe Biden earlier this month pic.twitter.com/2g6bM2U3To — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) August 20, 2020

Kerry Washington: The black community is hugely diverse. Was Joe Biden listening? Lol#DemocraticConvention pic.twitter.com/vLKrFt8Z5p — Patrice Lee Onwuka 🇫🇰🇺🇸 (@PatricePinkFile) August 20, 2020

The #DNCConvention: “The black community is hugely diverse.“ It’s telling that they feel the need to repair just one of their nominee’s verbal gaffes. #dnc2020 — Ben Johnson (@TheRightsWriter) August 20, 2020

Oops. Kerry Washington just said the black community in the US is “hugely diverse”. I’m pretty sure I heard the opposite lately – if I could only remember who said it… — BlackJack (@BlackJackBoGre1) August 20, 2020

Kerry Washington just subtweeted Biden by saying the African-American community is "hugely diverse." — Ben Pershing (@benpershing) August 20, 2020

“The black community is hugely diverse” – contrary to what your nominee said last week 😂#DemocraticConvention — ACTIVATED FLYNN ⚡️🇬🇧 (@ANONINDIGO2) August 20, 2020

#DemConvention black community is “hugely diverse”? Too bad Biden had that unfortunate gaffe and said the opposite! 😫 — Jonathan Blalock (@JonathanBlalock) August 20, 2020

"The black community is hugely diverse." Tell that to Biden. #DNC2020 — Josef Gottlieb (@GottliebJosef) August 20, 2020

"The Black community in this country is hugely diverse," Kerry Washington says. Who remembers who suggested otherwise of late? — Rick Klein (@rickklein) August 20, 2020

It doesn’t matter — if you’re voting for President Trump, you ain’t black.