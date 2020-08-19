Looks like whoever wrote the script for Wednesday night’s Democratic National Convention thought they could slip a Band-Aid on Joe Biden’s incredibly racist comment that the African-American community wasn’t diverse like the Latino community.

Host Kerry Washington let viewers know that the black community in America is “hugely diverse.” Has anyone told Biden? Are we going to be mopping up other spills throughout the night?

It doesn’t matter — if you’re voting for President Trump, you ain’t black.

