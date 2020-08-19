Well, Barack Obama is going on a bit, but we were awakened from our stupor when we heard one of the phrases on our DNC BINGO card: “peaceful protesters.”

Does Obama really want to go to Portland? For a Democratic convention, there sure hasn’t been a lot of talk about what’s going on in Democrat-run cities like Portland and Seattle and Minneapolis and Chicago. Looks like they’re just going to ignore all of that, although we noticed that Elizabeth Warren managed to work the letters BLM into her classroom studio.

