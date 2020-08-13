The Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division sent a letter to Yale’s attorney Thursday saying that its investigation showed the college was in violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. In particular, the two-year investigation found that Yale discriminated against Asian-American and white applicants.

INBOX: DOJ finds that Yale illegally discriminates against whites and Asians in admissions pic.twitter.com/LdxOr8FSOo — Charles Fain Lehman (@CharlesFLehman) August 13, 2020

Assistant Attorney General Eric S. Dreiband writes:

Yale grants substantial, and often determinative, preferences based on race to certain racially-favored applicants and relatively and significantly disfavors other applicants because of their race. Yale’s race discrimination imposes undue and unlawful penalties on racially-disfavored applicants, including in particular Asian American and White applicants. For example, the likelihood of admission for Asian American and White applicants who have similar academic credentials is significantly lower than for African American and Hispanic applicants to Yale College. For the great majority of applicants, Asian American and White applicants have only one-tenth to one-fourth of the likelihood of admission as African American applicants with comparable academic credentials.

We’re glad the investigation was thorough but we could have told them this years ago from all the lawsuits.

“Yale asserts that it has a compelling interest in obtaining the educational benefits of diversity,” the letter reads, but the investigation found that Yale’s diversity goals were “vague, elusory, and amorphous” and that race was considered “at multiple points in its admissions process.”

This is the paradox of our time. People believe employing racism is acceptable to combat racism. — Zach Schultz (@zmschultz) August 13, 2020

To be considered in compliance with Title VI, “Yale must agree not to use race or national origin in its upcoming 2020-2021 undergraduate admissions cycle, and, if Yale proposes to consider race or national origin in future admissions cycles, it must first submit to the Department of Justice a plan demonstrating that its proposal is narrowly tailored as required by law.”

