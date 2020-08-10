Jenna Ellis, senior legal advisor to the Trump campaign, made the news with a tweet in which she called Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Rachel Levine “this guy.” The story to which she was responding was about a Pittsburgh radio station’s reporter who called Levine “sir” at least three times during a press call.

That tweet inspired Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf to accuse Ellis of hate speech:

Looks like Ellis doubled down:

The Hill reports:

A Trump campaign adviser generated swift criticism Monday after sharing a tweet that misgendered Pennsylvania’s top health official, who is a transgender woman.

“Dr. Levine is laser-focused on assisting Pennsylvanians in the midst of a national pandemic,” Pennsylvania Department of Health spokesman Nate Wardle told The Hill. “She does not have time for this nonsense.”

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) denounced Ellis’s comments as an attempt to dehumanize an official working to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.

It appears that Dr. Levine does indeed have time for this nonsense.

We have seen a college which has replaced men’s and women’s restrooms with “Restroom With Urinals” and “Restroom Without Urinals.”

