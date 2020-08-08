As Twitchy mentioned earlier, President Trump met with reporters Saturday to outline some of the things Democrats tried to sneak into a coronavirus relief bill, including stimulus checks for illegal aliens, the mass release of illegal aliens from detention, and the mass release of inmates.

Also in his remarks, Trump warned that electing Joe Biden would decimate the economy, and he touched on the Green New Deal, calling it “childish.” (Skip ahead to around 1:30 for that bit.) Don’t forget that not one senator — not even its co-sponsors — voted for the Green New Deal when Mitch McConnell brought it to a vote.

President Trump: "The Green New Deal is childish — it's for children." pic.twitter.com/7yLY1BcBPD — The Hill (@thehill) August 8, 2020

Trump playing to the crowd as he bashes Dems: "They want to do the green new deal. … I actually say, 'The Green New Deal is childish. It's for children. It's not for adults.'" Draws chuckles from the patrons . — David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) August 8, 2020

Trump’s event on exec orders on coronavirus now spins off into criticism of the Green New Deal, which he calls “childish.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) August 8, 2020

"The Green New Deal is ridiculous… it's childish… it's for children… it's not for adults… it's not good politics… it'll decimate our economy." – President Trump — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 8, 2020

Wonder how much of the Green New Deal will make it into the Democrat’s party platform?

