About three years ago, then-Gov. Jerry Brown signed legislation that makes it no longer a felony to knowingly pass along HIV in California. He didn’t want people living with HIV treated as criminals, he explained.

But people not wearing a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic? They absolutely should be treated as criminals. In an online committee meeting, Nashville Metro Council Member Sharon Hurt suggested that there should be tougher penalties for not wearing a mask, and legislation should be in the works to charge people with murder, or attempted murder, for not wearing one.

Believe us; from monitoring Twitter, we know she’s not the first to suggest it.

