The editorial board of the Star-Tribune, Minnesota’s largest newspaper, has endorsed Rep. Ilhan Omar’s primary challenger, citing Omar’s many “ethical distractions.”

Minnesota’s Largest Newspaper Endorses Ilhan Omar Primary Challenger, Cites Omar’s ‘Ethical Distractions’ https://t.co/NOWvBu513v pic.twitter.com/EIpVpPnA27 — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) August 6, 2020

Tim Pearce reports for The Daily Wire:

“Omar’s 2018 victory launched her into the national spotlight as the first Muslim woman and first refugee elected to Congress. But her time has been marred by missteps, including remarks on Israel widely regarded as anti-Semitic, an outsized number of missed votes, and campaign-finance issues,” the board continued, noting that “Omar has sent more than $1.6 million to her husband’s D.C. political consulting firm, E Street Group, and is herself the target of a Federal Election Commission complaint regarding travel expenses.” “It is just these kinds of ethical distractions that the Fifth District could do without,” the board said. “In the Editorial Board interview, Omar took little responsibility for her rocky start, instead largely blaming her critics and saying her failing was perhaps in not realizing what a ‘special unicorn’ she would be in Congress.”

“Ethical distractions.”

Ethical distractions is one way to put it. — Eric W (@erichw99) August 6, 2020

Translation: Her CRIMES — Yougottabe Sh… Kiddinme (@YGBShittinme) August 6, 2020

Breaking the law is an “ethical distraction”?I’ll see how that goes over when I’m stopped for speeding — Debra Howell (@DebraHo56974547) August 6, 2020

We do not need an Omar in Congress. She is freedom's worst critic and has taken advantage of our country which she deceived her way into. Ethical Distractions is a mild word for what she represents. — Linda H Vaughn (@lindahvaughn) August 6, 2020

'Ethical Distractions'? That's a laugh. She's a corrupt Communist twit taking advantage of stupid people to make herself and her family rich off taxpayer money. — herbsuperb (@herbsuperb2) August 6, 2020

And they didn’t even mention the fact that there’s a good chance she committed immigration fraud. — commonsense (@commonsense258) August 6, 2020

Finally someone says it — Defund Everyone (@DefundEveryone) August 6, 2020

Star Trib is likely the most radically leftist editorial and newsroom in the country. For them to dis her is monumental — Brian Helmken (@pitalumni) August 6, 2020

Wow that is kinda a big statement — JD Norris (@JD10515884) August 6, 2020

The @StarTribune has been a Socialist/Communist rag rivaling Pravda for at least 60 years. — Fat! Don't Forget Yer Ginkgo, Joe! (@qeistalan) August 6, 2020

could the "honeymoon" be finally over? — Big_Buddha36 (@Big_Buddha36) August 6, 2020

You mean she’s actually working for someone else? Not her constituency? — Bubba (@Bubba82706995) August 6, 2020

Liberal journalistic logic…. — Rich Jones (@rjones138) August 6, 2020

Between Obama not supporting AOC, Biden talking about giving MORE funding to police, and now Omar not getting the endorsement, it looks like the Left is starting to figure out that the country is not ready for a radical shift. First good news of 2020. — WeMightAgree (@WeMightAgree) August 6, 2020

Related: