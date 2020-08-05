This clip is something to see if only to see a member of Antifa wearing a suit and tie. Jason Charter was put under arrest last month and on Wednesday gave a press conference, explaining the finer points of anti-fascism and saying he refuses to be President Trump’s scapegoat.

Here’s part of his statement:

Great point.

He’s married to the cause of defeating Nazis.

We wonder if Rep. Jerry Nadler will see this video, since he called Antifa “an imaginary thing.”

“I’ve fought people 3x my size and have the scars to prove it.”

