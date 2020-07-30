It was just a couple of weeks ago that Newsweek ran a piece on Texas teachers who were writing their wills as the state prepared to reopen schools in the fall. “It’s pretty atrocious that in preparation for returning to school this fall, teachers are writing wills, getting medical power of attorney established, and taking out extra life insurance,” tweeted one teacher. “This country has chosen its priorities. It’s money over people.”

Or maybe the country has decided that if the stocker at the grocery store can go to work, teachers can too, rather than try to pass off virtual learning as a classroom experience. Maybe the country has prioritized children’s education and social development over fear.

Rachel Scully writes for The Hill:

Iowa teachers are sending mock obituaries to Iowa Gov. Kimberly Reynolds (R) in hopes she will reconsider her school plans for the fall, ABC News reported Thursday.

The movement started after art teacher Jeremy Dumkreiger, who helped start the Facebook group Iowa Educators for a Safe Return to School, shared his self-authored obituary in an op-ed for the local news blog Iowa Starting Line. In the July 16 post, Dumkreiger called on other teachers to write their obituaries to “demand Gov. Reynolds declare a statewide school mask mandate.”

“If we do not require this mask mandate, we risk the chance of driving our teachers and schools into the ground, literally,” he wrote.

Why stop at masks? Mandate that children wear goggles and face shields as well just to be sure.

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: iowamask mandateobituariesschoolteachers