The Associated Press is reporting Monday that Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the two attorneys who pointed firearms at Black Lives Matter protesters who were trespassing on private property on their way to the mayor’s house, are being charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon, as well as a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree assault. The prosecutor is Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, who said that “it is illegal to wave weapons in a threatening manner — that is unlawful in the city of St. Louis.”

A husband and wife will be charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon for displaying guns during a racial injustice protest outside their mansion in St. Louis, the city's top prosecutor says. Supporters say the couple were legally defending their home. https://t.co/TBIBoPtb2C — The Associated Press (@AP) July 20, 2020

BREAKING: The St. Louis couple who took out guns after rioters trespassed on their property have been charged with unlawful use of a weapon.https://t.co/tg6SXhmLLT — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 20, 2020

Dana Loesch notes that Gardner is up for reelection in August.

Complete garbage. STL’s Kim Gardner is using the McCloskey’s to boost her chances in her 8/4 reelection bid. She has NOT charged any of the protestors who damaged private property and trespassed: https://t.co/Seb2eU9MTE#2A — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 20, 2020

I wrote about Gardner last week here: https://t.co/RMPl8CxAQ0

Also, in my interview with McCloskey (included) he explains that yes, it IS private property. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 20, 2020

None of this is surprising in one bit.

So question, did the protestors who trespassed get charged? The protestors who displayed their weapons get charged? The protestors who broke the fence get charged? — Sanda Vanwhy ✴️ (@vanwhy_sanda) July 20, 2020

No they got applauded for fighting racism, or something. — LethalYogi (@lethalyogi) July 20, 2020

That’s exactly what weapons should be used for. Unbelievable. 😤 — bradley ryder (@bradleyryder) July 20, 2020

They’ll win the case. It’s ridiculous they’re charged. Anyone charged in the breaking and then entering the gate and private property? Completely asinine — jen smith (@jen87nc) July 20, 2020

I can’t even believe our country right now. — PTB3 (@OutlanderOreo) July 20, 2020

So much for the 2A pic.twitter.com/PkDyQclv7r — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) July 20, 2020

Under the law "displaying a deadly weapon in a threatening manner" is considered unlawful use of a weapon. I am unaware of any exceptions in the code except to law enforcement, though there probably are in case law. If there aren't then there may be a 2nd Amendment issue. — Rob Hill (@Rob_N_SoCal) July 20, 2020

Use? I thought firing a weapon was using it? — It Is What It Is (@Nightwing690) July 20, 2020

Absolutely stupid. They used their weapons perfectly. They showed the BnE group they had weapons, and that they would be used if they continued. By this logic they should have just waited in their house and unloaded when the rioters came in. They were being nice. — LethalYogi (@lethalyogi) July 20, 2020

We have officially entered into the Twilight Zone. How one can defend themselves and their property, whether holding a gun properly or not, is a chargeable offense, is beyond any logical comprehension. — jwakefield (@IamJess84765119) July 20, 2020

That's gonna be a tough case to make in Missouri. — Salamandyr (@Salamandyr) July 20, 2020

Clown world. — Infinite Ennui (@Infinite_Ennui) July 20, 2020

Sue the state, the city, the county, #BlackLivesMatter organization. Unleash the dogs of war. pic.twitter.com/CFb2JnYkA3 — Ol' Scratch Johnson (@EmJayHix) July 20, 2020

Can’t wait for the pardon — brenden (@brenden55153169) July 20, 2020

The pardon will be swift. The Governor already promised that he would pardon them. — Stoat ن (@Furrystoat) July 20, 2020

Let’s see how far this gets in the courts.

