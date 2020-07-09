We at Twitchy have been covering the Little Sisters of the Poor and their trips back and forth to the Supreme Court since 2013 to win an exemption from the Affordable Care Act’s mandate that they provide coverage for contraception and, more importantly, abortifacients, in their employees’ insurance plan.

As we reported Wednesday, the Little Sisters walked away from the Supreme Court Wednesday with a victory. By a vote of 7-2, the Supreme Court upheld expanded exemptions to Obamacare’s birth control mandate for employers with religious or moral objections. Keep in mind that this group of nuns was dragged through the courts by the Obama administration and by extension Vice President Joe Biden, who released a statement Wednesday night saying as president, he would “restore the Obama-Biden policy that existed before the Hobby Lobby ruling.”

Biden Says He Would Rescind Exemption for Little Sisters of the Poor https://t.co/o6Y0S0Bpqh — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) July 9, 2020

Biden would reinstate the Obama administration's so-called "accommodation" for the Little Sisters—the policy the nuns were fighting in court. Charles Krauthammer called the “accommodation” an “accounting trick” that was “morally meaningless.”https://t.co/o6Y0S0Bpqh — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) July 9, 2020

“As disappointing as the Supreme Court’s ruling is, there is a clear path to fixing it: electing a new President who will end Donald Trump’s ceaseless attempts to gut every aspect of the Affordable Care Act,” the statement read.

This does not seem very smart. — Tamara McCulloch (@MccullochTamara) July 9, 2020

How to get the Catholic vote. — I Hate The Media 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) July 9, 2020

He feels the nuns need to pay for abortions — Illinois is broke and corrupt (@IsIllinois) July 9, 2020

Well, there goes the Catholic vote. — Michael Ritchie (@KeyWestAuthor) July 9, 2020

He really doesn't want to win, does he? — Beau Geste (@BeauGeste11) July 9, 2020

So Trump gets 100% of the christian faith voters. 👍 — Bree (@Bree000007) July 9, 2020

He would rescind a 7-2 decision? — Judah Flum (@JudahBF) July 9, 2020

Man with dementia says he would rescind Supreme Court decision. Right. — Gary HokieHawk (@grsvt81) July 9, 2020

No, he’d just reimplement that “accommodation” for nonprofit organizations with religious missions, which the late Charles Krauthammer described as an “accounting trick” that was “morally meaningless.”

Well presumably he will issue a new old rule which will then be litigated again. @EdWhelanEPPC is that a fair summary — Kevin Brown (@KevinKay500bee) July 9, 2020

We’re 100 percent certain he’d drag the nuns back into court.

Nobody hates the Church more than a “Catholic” Democrat — Sloth🦥Capital (@SlothCapital) July 9, 2020

And he claims to be a Catholic. — Brain (@waddatwit) July 9, 2020

A Catholic in name only. — Nate (on the) Stone (@nes_nathan) July 9, 2020

This is the same guy who sat across from me at Catholic Mass last fall. Disgusting. — Kurt Doten 🇺🇸 (@kurtdoten) July 9, 2020

So he's betraying his Catholicism AND his Constitution. Wow — yellowrose 🇺🇸 (@midwestope) July 9, 2020

For those keeping score… 1. Biden hates cops

2. Biden hates nuns — Cheryl (@cheryleliz) July 9, 2020

Wow. As I said yesterday: Nuns exercising their religious freedom is, apparently, some great threat to the Republic. Nuns. A threat. The Left is despicable, but you know what will happen anyway? Those same nuns will pray for you. — the kahoona (@thekahoona) July 9, 2020

So beholden to the radical left. They are nuns who have been fighting this for years!! — Michael Bassali (@MichaelBassali) July 9, 2020

Way to pick on Nuns! — All Lives Matter, black, white, asian, latino, etc (@dweinberger66) July 9, 2020

Hey, he learned from the master: Barack Obama.

While the nation is a dumpster fire. Priorities….. I guess? — Niri (@Nirikins) July 9, 2020

Glad to see him focused on what’s important 🙄 — Jason (@C_A_P_S_F_A_N) July 9, 2020

Related: