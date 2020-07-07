We’ve gotta say first off that we hate calling any part of Washington, D.C., “Black Lives Matter Plaza,” but that’s what happens when you let the streets be taken over.

In any case, The Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura was on the scene in D.C. on Tuesday and recorded as a Black Lives Matter protester punched a Trump supporter in the face:

Other than that, the protest was “mostly peaceful.”

The protesters’ gang tried to protect him from arrest, but when that didn’t work, they asked, “What he being detained for?”

With no bail, obviously. Oh wait, that’s New York, where he’d probably leave with Yankees’ tickets and a cell phone.

We need to tear down some more statues quickly before this gets any more violent.

Endorsed.

