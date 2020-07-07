We’ve gotta say first off that we hate calling any part of Washington, D.C., “Black Lives Matter Plaza,” but that’s what happens when you let the streets be taken over.

In any case, The Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura was on the scene in D.C. on Tuesday and recorded as a Black Lives Matter protester punched a Trump supporter in the face:

Breaking – #BLM protester punches Trump supporter in the face then is immediately arrested. Things are getting hostile at BLM plaza. Stay tuned for more updates on the ground pic.twitter.com/wL5fPF7z7P — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) July 7, 2020

Other than that, the protest was “mostly peaceful.”

The protesters’ gang tried to protect him from arrest, but when that didn’t work, they asked, “What he being detained for?”

Protesters angry at police that a #BLM protester was arrested after assaulting a Trump supporter here on #BLM plaza moments ago pic.twitter.com/aiPNADapCC — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) July 7, 2020

"what he being detained for?" lol…seriously? — Kevin 🇺🇸 (@krobinson_3232) July 7, 2020

“What he bein detained for? What he bein detained for?” Uh… you filmed it you dimwit.

You literally saw him punch a guy in the face in front of a group of police officers. This is why no one believes you when you say this is “peaceful” — B. Robert 🤦🏻‍♂️ (@brobertphd) July 7, 2020

God, the ignorance is palpable on that one. — Roger E. Rhodes (@RogerERhodes2) July 7, 2020

HAHAHA!!! "Whats he being detained for" — John Jay 🇺🇸 (@UrbanTurk182) July 7, 2020

That had me rolling too. You just filmed him slapping the man. Lmao. — vizz504 (@vizz504) July 7, 2020

“What he being detained for” god they are so stupid it’s unreal — FireGovInslee (@Nicholasessenc1) July 7, 2020

A BLM protester just punched another black dude — Instinct (@Chrispocalypse) July 7, 2020

Wait… Did I just witness some BLACK ON BLACK crime here? Which Black Life Matters here? Is this considered peaceful? Asking for a few million friends… — James Lawson (@maxxscape) July 7, 2020

What a f—-ing clown — SOMETHiNG WiCKËD (@som3thingwicked) July 7, 2020

His friends are escalating the situation by trying to stop the police from arresting him. They were making that situation more dangerous — SadBird (@TheSadFalcon2) July 7, 2020

How the cronies yelling he hit him first 🤦‍♀️ — Shelly (@Shelly87120880) July 7, 2020

It's a reflex They learned in elementary school. Side note, elementary school was the last year they went to school. — OCpatriot (@OCpatriot123) July 7, 2020

Thank you for arresting that criminal. — H1B H4 visa ender🇺🇸 (@H1bH4VisaEnder) July 7, 2020

Does anybody really think this group of men care one iota about their fellow blacks? These are thugs and I’m glad this guy was arrested. — 5th Gen American (@iluvbkk) July 7, 2020

It is also time to find a way to deal with these phone-wielding cowards and agitators. Deny the oxygen of publicity. — Ron Dunn (@ronInBendigo) July 7, 2020

Problem is the perp will only get a slap on the wrist. — Mike Hoover 🇺🇸 (@Mike_Hoover) July 7, 2020

He'll be out on less time than it took to film the assault but at least he was handcuffed. — TheSpectre (@LateToTheParty7) July 7, 2020

He'll be out before the end of the officer's shift. — 🇺🇲Truckin Texan🏴‍☠️ (@punmasterflash) July 7, 2020

He’ll probably be out in an hour. Huge part of the problem. — peetmoss (@peetmoss2) July 7, 2020

With no bail, obviously. Oh wait, that’s New York, where he’d probably leave with Yankees’ tickets and a cell phone.

Kudos for the police for the immediate arrest. There should have been more officers on hand to arrest the four accomplices who tried to obstruct justice when they aided the suspect in resisting police. — Dave Rils (@DRils) July 7, 2020

Bald dude knew exactly what he was doing. Brought him over to the cops, and then just walked away when dude hit him, 😹. All those guys thought they were going to stop him from getting arrested, like they were tough, 😹. — Jason Jordan 🐺 (@jasonjordan2814) July 8, 2020

We need to tear down some more statues quickly before this gets any more violent.

Looks peaceful. And look at all the fencing. Geez, I remember when I could walk up and into St. John's and when I could cut across Lafayette Square. — Penelope Defarge (@DefargePenelope) July 7, 2020

How about we stop calling it BLM Plaza — Matrix_Citizen (@Miles2866) July 8, 2020

Endorsed.

Related: