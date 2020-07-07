There was much rending of garments and gnashing of teeth by liberals at the end of May when President Trump announced that the United States would be terminating its relationship with the World Health Organization and redirecting the money toward other public health efforts around the world that didn’t seem to be in league with China and repeating its communist propaganda.

Now it’s July, and we’re hearing that the United States has formally notified the United Nations that it’s withdrawing from the WHO.

#BREAKING: The U.S. has formally notified the United Nations that it is withdrawing from the World Health Organization. — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) July 7, 2020

Good move and sends the right message. Their downplaying the risk of COVID due to close ties with China was a disservice to the citizens of all nations. Any return would have to come with conditions and change in leadership. — Fred Stuvek (@FStuvek) July 7, 2020

Great news — KcFx (@KaycFx) July 7, 2020

It’s corrupt. Great decision! 👏👏👏👏 — Heidi (@coloradobodes) July 7, 2020

Well of course. We should also investigate them and have them repay America the millions we gave them. — God fearing patriot 🇺🇸 (@RNealey37) July 7, 2020

Can we give them back the experts we have that quote them? — Michael Martin (@dalipals_martin) July 7, 2020

Wuhan health organization — Neet-to-Know (@Are_you_aware_) July 7, 2020

The WHO is nothing more than the U.N. enforcers for the “Control Healthcare and you Control the People” agenda. This is awesome and very important! 🇺🇸 — 🇺🇸Robert🇺🇸 (@RealNastyBobUSA) July 7, 2020

What took so long? — Vika Varkosh (@Vikavarkosh) July 7, 2020

While we’re at it …

We should withdraw from the U.N. while we're at it. — Uncle Slam (@Gemini20206) July 7, 2020

Now do it from the UN as a whole, and turn that pretty office building of theirs into low-income housing. — Foregone Conclusion (@SteelPuck46) July 7, 2020

UN next please! — Peter Gammo 🇺🇸☦️🇺🇸 (@PeterGammo) July 7, 2020

Great news! Long overdue. Now let's do the UN next 🇺🇸✨ — Oculus Shift 🇺🇸✨ (@OculusShift) July 7, 2020

Now can we formally withdraw from the United Nations? — Jennifer Honen (@jenhonen) July 7, 2020

I hope his next notification to the United Nations is that we're withdrawing from the United Nations. — Nat Atkins (@WreckOfOld97) July 7, 2020

Now let's announce our withdrawal from the U. N. and their removal from our country — Stealth (@stealth1961) July 7, 2020

Now is also the time to withdraw from the UN., evacuate their building and send them all home. — Enjouli (@JaneRee07139634) July 7, 2020

Why stop there? The UN has turned into a massive bureaucracy that has long strayed from it’s original intent. We should get out of it entirely and get them out of the US — kort6776776776 (@kort6776776776) July 7, 2020

Now can we get out of the UN, kick them out of New York and turn their headquarters into housing for the homeless? — Capitalism cures poverty (@WazzuDave87) July 7, 2020

The only evidence one needs to believe the U.S. should withdraw from the WHO is the WHO’s tweets leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic.

