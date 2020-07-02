Judging by the comments, we weren’t the only ones who didn’t know that “Lift Every Voice and Sing” is “traditionally known” as the black national anthem, but NFL viewers will be getting familiar with it, as the league intends to play it before “The Star-Spangled Banner” before Week 1 games this season.

NFL plans to play Black national anthem before Week 1 games this season https://t.co/Z3PgDQCPa5 pic.twitter.com/fVjhRk7SAi — New York Post (@nypost) July 2, 2020

The New York Post reports:

According to ESPN, the league will have renditions of “Lift Every Voice And Sing,” traditionally known as the Black national anthem, played before “The Star-Spangled Banner” as the NFL’s regular season gets underway. The NFL is also considering other ways to recognize the victims of police brutality during the upcoming season, which is slated to start on Sept. 10. Among those ideas is listing the names of victims on helmet decals or jersey patches, per ESPN. The decision comes in the weeks after commissioner Roger Goodell admitted the league fumbled its handling of previous peaceful protesting done by players.

OK, we guess. We’re thankful they’re keeping the actual national anthem after Shaun “Talcum X” King completely misinterpreted an obscure verse of “The Star-Spangled Banner” and convinced his followers the anthem was racist because it included the word “slave.”

I feel like guilty feeling white people came up with this. — Snave (@Stewcifer) July 2, 2020

I don't know what this headline means but I'm too lazy to click on the article and find out. — Aten Fenrir (@aten_fenrir) July 2, 2020

I don’t want anyone kneeling for the black national anthem but I would like to know what would happen if someone did kneel. I’m quite sure the pro-kneeling people would be very very very inconsistent in their support of kneeling for anthems. — Tacko Summer (@BostonSportsHb) July 2, 2020

I thought the national anthem represented all races and ethnicities though This just makes more division? — El Risitas Fanclub (@risitasfanclub) July 2, 2020

Want to hear their bs excuse for when their viewership and revenue disappear. — Derek Vazquezz (@Z28Killr) July 2, 2020

So I see we’re bringing segregation back — DilshadAlagha (@delo_dil) July 2, 2020

And now ladies and gentlemen, please rise for the playing of the Black National Anthem: Super Freak! — Daniel Krystofski (@krystofski) July 2, 2020

Endorsed.

There's only one national anthem in the country. It covers everyone. — Jeff_Jones (@NWLibertarian) July 2, 2020

Followed by the white anthem, Hispanic anthem, Asian anthe….no? — Winning! Laura ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@lalalod) July 2, 2020

You have got to be kidding me! So @NFL can you also play the Mexican anthem and Japanese and Korean anthems prior to game as well??? — Shoelover (@Shoesinthe818) July 2, 2020

I’m cool with it, but can they also play the Catholic, white, cisgender, heterosexual national anthem? Asking for a… myself. — Ryan (@Ryan53351273) July 2, 2020

Let’s see if the NBA can come up with something as woke.

