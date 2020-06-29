As Twitchy reported earlier, all of the major media outlets splashed headlines Monday about an armed couple in St. Louis brandishing their weapons at “peaceful protesters” who were just “passing by.”

What the story leaves out is the peaceful protesters broke through an iron gate clearly marked “Private Street: No Trespassing” and then approached the couple on their private property, and Missouri has a “castle doctrine” that gives citizens the right to protect their property from trespassers. You might have read a story or two about peaceful protesters who turned out to be not so peaceful.

Tom Gara reports that police are investigating the incident and think they have a case of “fourth-degree assault by intimidation” — by the protesters.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch further reports:

Anders Walker, a constitutional law professor at St. Louis University, said that although it’s “very dangerous” to engage protesters with guns, the homeowners broke no laws by brandishing or pointing weapons at them because Portland Place is a private street. He said they are legally protected by Missouri’s Castle Doctrine, which allows people to use deadly force to defend private property.

“The protesters thought they had a right to protest,” Walker said. “But as a technical matter, they were not allowed to be there … It’s essentially a private estate. If anyone was violating the law, it was the protesters. In fact if (the McCloskeys) have photos of the protesters, they could go after them for trespassing.”

We doubt the McCloskeys have photos — they were the ones being photographed by all of the protesters on their lawn.

That’s what we call “mostly peaceful.” We’re super sorry to paint all protesters will a broad brush, but seeing all the property they’ve vandalized over the last week, we can understand why you wouldn’t welcome them at your front door.

They only know how to destroy. Just look at their friends in Seattle’s “autonomous zone.”

Here’s a headline: “Mostly peaceful couple confront protesters on their property.”

