Remember how CNN’s Chris Cuomo built (or had someone build for him) a giant cotton swab prop to take a jab at his brother Andrew’s nose after the governor took a COVID-19 test? Props must run in the family because on Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo had the press gather around to witness the unveiling of COVID Mountain, a 3D rendering of the pandemic curve for New York State.

What was that snarky note left for OANN’s reporter? “Do you think your question mountain was helpful in halting the spread of the coronavirus?

Trending

He was probably disappointed the press didn’t applaud. In any case, he’ll drag it onto his brother’s TV show tonight, probably.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew CuomocoronaviruscurveJabba the Hutmountainprop