As Twitchy demonstrated Sunday, there’s still a double-standard in media coverage of large gatherings. Reuters noted that crowds on an Arizona river gathered despite the U.S. posting record COVID-19 cases, while Bloomberg showed aerial footage of thousands in Chicago celebrating Pride Month — no mention of the coronavirus there, obviously.

Check out TIME’s overhead shot of the Pride rally in Chicago and see if you can spot the social distancing:

Speaking of Chicago, Alderman Raymond Lopez had a bone to pick about a street party that lasted until 3 a.m. You see, police have been ordered to only monitor large gatherings until they break up on their own.

So … large gatherings are good again? How about funerals or church services?

