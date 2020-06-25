We do wish that the House Judiciary GOP account had given us a little more context to work with here, but we do hear Rep. Jerry Nader refer to Antifa as an “imaginary thing.” Antifa might be surprised to learn they’re imaginary, considering the number of protests and counterprotests and riots they’ve been involved in over the past several years.

.@RepJerryNadler just said #ANTIFA was "imaginary." Seriously? Tell that to the business owners whose shops were looted and destroyed. pic.twitter.com/o8IVgP9G8I — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) June 25, 2020

Even CNN’s Don Lemon defended the organization, saying, “It says it right in the name: Antifa. Anti-fascism. Which is what they were there [in Charlottesville] fighting. Listen, no organization is perfect. There was some violence.”

SERIOUSLY ? — Raon aujourd’hui by Stefu-μολὼν λαϐέ ♒️⚛️🕎 (@LeNectarivore) June 25, 2020

I'm sure the anarchist symbols being left on the buildings when they left were a happy accident. — dillzilla99 (@dillzilla99) June 25, 2020

It didn't personally impact @RepJerryNadler so it didn't happen. — kkp photography (@kvill1126) June 25, 2020

I hope imaginary Antifa pays him a visit at home — Fit Your Kit (@FitYourKit) June 25, 2020

I'm pretty sure that @MrAndyNgo could give Jerry Nadler a real good argument. Maybe Nadler's 'imaginary' friends will turn on him one day soon. — Lynette ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@lynette530) June 25, 2020

@RepJerryNadler is a damned fool to say such a thing on the record.

The Dems are the living embodiment of the "this is fine" fire meme at this point. — Floplag (@floplag) June 25, 2020

I could let it go if he was just dumb. Fact of the matter he is not, which means he is supporting this sort of anarchy in our country. He knows damn good and well what it is and what it means, and it is furthering his political narrative. That is unforgivable. — Rich Bertino (@RichBertino) June 25, 2020

That's an insult to the group, they should answer to that. — LaVal (@rlaval2010) June 25, 2020

The only things imaginary in Nadlers life is his waistline and his impeachment evidence — Mike Swifty2.0 (@jmikem2) June 25, 2020

He is a true buffoon and possibly the biggest pushover of all time. He has to be the most obvious example of someone that lied once and has to continue the charade because his handlers have said so, despite not even believing what he is saying or doing — alvin_sy (@SalvinY84) June 25, 2020

The Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra notes that even the U.N. in a now-deleted tweet expressed its support of “anti-fascist activists” like Antifa.

Antifa is so "imaginary" that the U.N. just expressed its support for the far-left terrorist organization https://t.co/gegYFqHBCb pic.twitter.com/jj4LF0QYTl — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 25, 2020

The Chair of The Judiciary Committee. 🤦‍♂️ — Jon D (@goblin9) June 25, 2020

It undermines peaceful assembly, but isn't Antifa's whole shtick that they can't and/or won't be peaceful when confronting anyone they consider "fascist?" — Kevin Smith (@defaultdotxbe) June 25, 2020

Their whole schtick is “punching Nazis,” as well as harassing any journalists who try to get their gatherings (and faces) on video.

More evidence of Antifa's existence than Russian collusion — Ralph Kramden (@tout_le_monde1) June 25, 2020

I guess the Antifa I saw in Colorado, waving their standard and attempting to intimidate Conservatives with hateful slogans and chants were a figment of my imagination. — Amy (@colo_frtrnge) June 25, 2020

The last thing in the world ANTIFA does is peacefully protest. So the UN is already wrong. — OntheRightPath13 (@OnthePath13) June 25, 2020

And they so bravely deleted the post and now direct you to their website. Where no comments are accepted for the garbage statement they put out. — MnMonger (@mnmonger) June 25, 2020

Who designed the logo and flag for an imaginary group that all dresses the same and coordinates protests on social media?

