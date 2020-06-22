Protesters, or vandals or rioters if you prefer, have opened the fence around the statue of Andrew Jackson in Washington, D.C.’s Lafayette Square and climbed on top of it, apparently not sure yet how to topple it over.

#BREAKING: Protesters have opened the fence surrounding the Andrew Jackson statue in Lafayette Square and have climbed on top. I’ve heard them say they’re trying to tear it down. @wusa9 #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/i8cBlM171b — Jess Arnold (@JessArnoldTV) June 22, 2020

Democratic Party founder's statue attacked by mob. https://t.co/5XavvQIcux — WhiteHousePressCorps (@whpresscorps) June 23, 2020

So glad we took our kids to DC last summer. No need to go back anytime soon. — aMyM (@MommyMoose) June 23, 2020

Why is no one stopping them? — Elec Izenson 🇺🇸 (@elecizenson) June 23, 2020

Where are the police? — Me Chomper (@chmpr) June 23, 2020

On their way, apparently:

Metropolitan Police appear to be retaking control of the area

pic.twitter.com/e7M88JATKI — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 23, 2020

Here’s a look at DC Police coming in with a bicycle barricade to move back protesters who were trying to tear down the statue. Now, they’re gathered on #BlackLivesMatter Plaza. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/qRH7GK8hcg — Jess Arnold (@JessArnoldTV) June 23, 2020

I wonder if any of them know he started the Democratic Party 😂😂 — Andrew (@Abanky1) June 23, 2020

They should all hand over all their 20s. — Jeff Schervone (@JeffSchervone) June 23, 2020

Seems like an easy round up to me for police, practically already surrounded by fence. Surround them up and lock em up for good. — Dubs (@Rb_Dubs) June 23, 2020

Why the hell are they being allowed to do this? — Paul Dean (@PDean441) June 23, 2020

It belongs in a museum but these folks are vandals — DudeAsInCool (@DudeAsInCool) June 23, 2020

It belongs in the public square Andrew Jackson was an American hero — Anime J. Peterman ジェイ・ピーターマン (@CanisAzureus) June 23, 2020

Are protesters going to take down and deface every statue in America? Makes a lot of sense lol. — dennis dean (@dreynolds_jr) June 23, 2020

The Lenin statue in Seattle is safe.

Is @realDonaldTrump just going to let this happen? — Stoned Single Dad (@James_Trails) June 23, 2020

Democrat DC Mayor's call on this, and allowing the rioting and looting in her city. — Milford Penn (@milford421) June 23, 2020

Does DC have a police department? Or was it defunded already — gadgetfreaksta (@gadgetfreaksta) June 23, 2020

Good thing the police are there to stop them, right? And these same police are supposed to round up our weapons? LOL — Isabella Rhinelander (@IsabellaRhinel1) June 23, 2020

I want to see the rioters try and pull down Mount Rushmore now that would be impressive! IDIOTS! — Erv Pitzner (@Jackrabbits2bad) June 23, 2020

In broad daylight. This is escalating. I guess maybe it stops when they breach the @WhiteHouse. — Stuart (@Morty_Fied) June 23, 2020

Just insanity. It’s like watching a zombie virus take over people’s cortex and they have no control over their minds. — Denise Louise🇺🇸 (@DeniseL85655783) June 23, 2020

That’s called liberalism — IfThisIsWhatYouCallNormal I Would rather be insane (@Rjv3J) June 23, 2020

And law enforcement allows them to destroy public property. That's what's wrong with society…no accountability. — Pretty Good (@BRNOBR) June 23, 2020

Time for some tough love. If there are casualties, oh well. — JlCrane (@dggabber) June 23, 2020

Here we go again…some person in charge of the mob, looks up statues on federal land, makes a decision to tear down a statue they consider undesirable and the minions go crazy. Ask yourself…why wasn't this a concern during the @BarackObama @JoeBiden admin? — SAH (@AZSuperstitions) June 23, 2020

Good question.

