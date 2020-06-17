As Twitchy reported earlier, an Atlanta cop who shot and killed a man who stole a Taser and seemingly threatened him with it will be charged with felony murder and 10 other counts, according to the Fulton County district attorney.

We’ve been hearing ever since that police in Atlanta are making their displeasure with that charge known:

Just got this email from an Atlanta police officer: "Atlanta police officers are refusing to answer the radio and walking off of the job. The county can go screw themselves. If you want a society without police we’ll give you one. Let it burn!" — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) June 17, 2020

My contacts in the Atlanta Police Department inform me that members from evening shift Zone 4 walked off the job shortly followed by Officers in Zone 3 and 6. The good members of the @Atlanta_Police will not stand for @FultonCountyDA’s activism in place of applying the law. https://t.co/PDWZNgFeXb — Rob O'Donnell (@odonnell_r) June 17, 2020

Breaking: Sources confirm Atlanta Police officers in zone 6 have walked out. Sources say they drove back to their precinct, turned in their keys and went home. Officers in zone 3 are allegedly doing the same. @CBS46 #ContinuingCoverage #Atlanta #BlueFlu pic.twitter.com/kgLuNwDalP — shon gables cbs46 (@shongables) June 18, 2020

Text from APD officer: “I can confirm the walk-off is real. Whole shifts have left and overnight shifts are refusing to come in” — Johnny (Joey) Jones (@Johnny_Joey) June 18, 2020

And they won't be the last. 99% of LEOs are good ppl who uphold their oath & do a thankless job. Why would they continue to do it if they're receiving even more hate? While being shamed & smeared for the actions of a few bad apples? I mean would you do that job? #RayshardBrooks — Fmr. Sheriff Mark Curran 🇺🇸 (@ElectMarkCurran) June 18, 2020

To all the GOOD Officers, THANK YOU for your service… but none of us would blame you if you walked. We understand. — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) June 17, 2020

Dear Atlanta PD we will start a GoFundMe to support your families. How many unreasonable restrictions do Democrats think they can place on you before you say f**k it? — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) June 18, 2020

Good! Everyone has to stand up for the cops on this one. I am disgusted by what is going on. Am I still in the USA? WTF — Carlye❤️🇺🇸 (@pinkdaisey22) June 18, 2020

This is how they're "defunding police" without actually doing it. They're gonna make it so bad that good cops retire and nobody will want to be one in the future. — Nick S (@thesonx) June 18, 2020

Listening to scanner. Silence — Mary Hoyt (@chasin_dwight) June 18, 2020

It’s shame but I totally understand!! — Corey Summers (@cssumme) June 18, 2020

I don’t blame them at all. No one in their city government has their back. — Cristin (@mamabear1997) June 18, 2020

I don’t blame them. As much as that saddens and scares me I understand why they would. If I were a cop right now I would turn in my badge, go home, pull down the shades, lock the door and hug my family. — Patricia Palardy (@PatriciaPalard1) June 18, 2020

They are absolutely right to do this. — Elaine Padovano (@Epado59) June 18, 2020

I listen to the police scanners for a hobby and I have never seen as many listeners as there are right now it ATL, over 12k. Usually its under 100 listeners. Also, zero activity on the usually active ATL scanner. Did dispatchers walk off too?? — GirlTraderX (@AmyBriceX) June 18, 2020

Dispatch is still dispatching calls but there are no officers responding. Its the real life purge in Atlanta yall. — billy ragland. (@wildlandragland) June 18, 2020

Yikes. I would leave the job if I were a police officer and get myself and my family out of the city as soon as possible. — Rick Lammers (@MersofLam) June 17, 2020

Yup. I would not try to ride it out at home. — Celia Merryheart (@Celia63927361) June 17, 2020

I’m sure police officers all over the country are furious about the charges levied against the Atlanta cops. They were not warranted, they’re an overreaction. Democrats will have a lot to answer for as more cops resign & recruiting has been destroyed. — Jim Stone (@kssjvs) June 17, 2020

Christ, the amount of entitlement is just ludicrous. These people put their lives on the line to keep people safe and recieve nothing but contempt. Now, they refuse to risk their lives if they are going to be vilified for doing their job and people demand they get back to work… — Reality Bites (@Right2BeReal) June 17, 2020

Yikes…..sigh…can’t necessarily blame them….you get what you ask for and I have a feeling the general population will be regretting this soon enough 😔 — Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) June 17, 2020

Word is the Georgia Bureau of Investigation didn’t even know District Attorney Paul Howard was going to hold a press conference to announce the charges:

Statement on last Friday’s OIS in Atlanta. The GBI was not aware of today’s press conference before it was conducted. We were not consulted on the charges filed by the District Attorney. (1/2) — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) June 17, 2020

Despite today’s occurrence, the GBI will complete its mission of completing an impartial and thorough investigation of this incident and we will submit the file, once completed, to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office. (2/2) Full statement ⬇️:https://t.co/Cfnboi9DCu — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) June 17, 2020

The Georgia BOI knows this is a miscarriage and abuse by the @FultonCountyDA. @GovKemp needs to step in before Police not only in Atlanta, but nationally walk away. https://t.co/l14PXELF8P — Rob O'Donnell (@odonnell_r) June 17, 2020

In the Rayshard Brooks case, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it was surprised that the DA filed charges today before GBI finished its investigation. 'We were not consulted…' https://t.co/w9BlieeyLa pic.twitter.com/2hlUueTT9X — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 18, 2020

It was part publicity stunt today. I watched and couldn’t believe they tried the case in the court of public opinion, large posters and all. — Personally Responsible Citizen (@USA_is_home) June 18, 2020

This is what pandering to win an election looks like. — Frank Parker (@fparker77) June 18, 2020

