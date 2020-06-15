Here’s a tidbit from over the weekend, but it put a smile on our faces. We’ve reported before that a CBS News said that Joe Biden’s virtual happy hour for young voters was “lit,” but the number of viewers wasn’t exactly lighting up, hovering around 2,800 viewers.

That’s a much bigger audience than Biden had for his recorded address to the Wisconsin Democrat Convention though, where the number of viewers hovered around 68.

Joe-mentum!

We think even some of Beto O’Rourke’s neighborhood “watch parties” during the debates drew a crowd about that size.

He’s apparently leading in all the polls by double-digits, so maybe people didn’t watch because they already know they’re voting for him.

