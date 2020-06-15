Here’s a tidbit from over the weekend, but it put a smile on our faces. We’ve reported before that a CBS News said that Joe Biden’s virtual happy hour for young voters was “lit,” but the number of viewers wasn’t exactly lighting up, hovering around 2,800 viewers.
That’s a much bigger audience than Biden had for his recorded address to the Wisconsin Democrat Convention though, where the number of viewers hovered around 68.
A whopping 68 people are watching Joe Biden’s recorded address for the Wisconsin Democrat Convention.
Sad! pic.twitter.com/dgl4hkoWyo
— Kyle Martinsen – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@KyleMartinsen_) June 13, 2020
Joe-mentum!
The media is holding this guy together with scotch tape and wood glue
— Christopher Hester 🇺🇸 (@cscotthester) June 13, 2020
Leave Scotch tape's good name out of this.
— 🇺🇸 TrumpNasty 🇹🇼 (@trump_nasty) June 13, 2020
That many?
— John Tyler 🇺🇸 (@EintheD1) June 13, 2020
That many! Wow!
— Maura (@Maurapilot) June 13, 2020
I still think that 68 is a bit high.
— 🇺🇸 🇮🇱✝ orandi potestas est 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ✝ (@frederi11207529) June 14, 2020
We think even some of Beto O’Rourke’s neighborhood “watch parties” during the debates drew a crowd about that size.
All journalists
— Steph (@steph93065) June 13, 2020
All 68 are either staffers nervous about a gaffe or journos prepared to ignore a gaffe.
— Derek Drayer (@derekdrayer) June 13, 2020
55 of those were conservative podcast and talk radio guys.
— Chris (@greatironchris) June 13, 2020
52 of those IPs are traced to the NYT building.
— Darin Morris (@DarinMorris14) June 13, 2020
And 67 of them are reporters. The other one is Jill.
— Charles Howard (@theeoriginalL1) June 13, 2020
66 of them are on his staff 😂😂
— Bart Rule (@bartrulez) June 13, 2020
It would appear that 68 people want to listen to someone reading from a bowl of alphabet soup.
— Sampson.d.ramm (@SampsonRamm) June 13, 2020
68 grandparents are calling their grandkids for tech support on how to close the screen they accidentally opened on the computer.
— Fruhmann (@Fruhmann1) June 13, 2020
I would have expected hundreds of thousands just for the comedy value.
— Rocking73 (@E_Niclasen) June 13, 2020
I was watching just to laugh at his gaffes #Trump2020Landslide
— Trump’s Fav RN🇺🇸 (@stac_rn) June 13, 2020
Since it was recorded, there was no suspense waiting to see if Biden would make it through the whole thing.
— The Intersect (@mburm201) June 13, 2020
— HereWeGo (@HereWeG83559757) June 13, 2020
A question to ALL Wisconsin voters "How many of you will watch Joe Biden's address to the state's Democrat Convention? pic.twitter.com/rBUNEENGXe
— Jeffrey T Arreola (@Mr_Tee__AKalKai) June 14, 2020
Zero enthusiasm!
— The Unsilent Majority 🇺🇸 (@MajorUnsilent) June 13, 2020
How is he still the candidate? His handlers must be exhausted.
— amerasian brat (@amerasianbrat) June 14, 2020
His captive audiences are out of quarantine & busy rioting, looting, protesting & trying to setup their own strongholds
— JayAhrrr (@JayAhhhrrr) June 13, 2020
All of his supporters are rioting
— Steve Miller (@BugKlr) June 13, 2020
Bring on the debates! Must see TV!
— Heath Payne (@HeathPayne12) June 13, 2020
And 300K have requested tickets to the next #TrumpRally 😆
— Digital Dystopia 🇺🇸 (@SuperStimpy) June 13, 2020
Pretty soon I’m going to start feeling sorry for him not enough to vote for him but I will send a sympathy card.
— Dawn Comfort (@dawn_comfort) June 13, 2020
He’s apparently leading in all the polls by double-digits, so maybe people didn’t watch because they already know they’re voting for him.
