Here’s a tidbit from over the weekend, but it put a smile on our faces. We’ve reported before that a CBS News said that Joe Biden’s virtual happy hour for young voters was “lit,” but the number of viewers wasn’t exactly lighting up, hovering around 2,800 viewers.

That’s a much bigger audience than Biden had for his recorded address to the Wisconsin Democrat Convention though, where the number of viewers hovered around 68.

A whopping 68 people are watching Joe Biden’s recorded address for the Wisconsin Democrat Convention. Sad! pic.twitter.com/dgl4hkoWyo — Kyle Martinsen – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@KyleMartinsen_) June 13, 2020

Joe-mentum!

The media is holding this guy together with scotch tape and wood glue — Christopher Hester 🇺🇸 (@cscotthester) June 13, 2020

Leave Scotch tape's good name out of this. — 🇺🇸 TrumpNasty 🇹🇼 (@trump_nasty) June 13, 2020

That many? — John Tyler 🇺🇸 (@EintheD1) June 13, 2020

That many! Wow! — Maura (@Maurapilot) June 13, 2020

I still think that 68 is a bit high. — 🇺🇸 🇮🇱✝ orandi potestas est 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ✝ (@frederi11207529) June 14, 2020

We think even some of Beto O’Rourke’s neighborhood “watch parties” during the debates drew a crowd about that size.

All journalists — Steph (@steph93065) June 13, 2020

All 68 are either staffers nervous about a gaffe or journos prepared to ignore a gaffe. — Derek Drayer (@derekdrayer) June 13, 2020

55 of those were conservative podcast and talk radio guys. — Chris (@greatironchris) June 13, 2020

52 of those IPs are traced to the NYT building. — Darin Morris (@DarinMorris14) June 13, 2020

And 67 of them are reporters. The other one is Jill. — Charles Howard (@theeoriginalL1) June 13, 2020

66 of them are on his staff 😂😂 — Bart Rule (@bartrulez) June 13, 2020

It would appear that 68 people want to listen to someone reading from a bowl of alphabet soup. — Sampson.d.ramm (@SampsonRamm) June 13, 2020

68 grandparents are calling their grandkids for tech support on how to close the screen they accidentally opened on the computer. — Fruhmann (@Fruhmann1) June 13, 2020

I would have expected hundreds of thousands just for the comedy value. — Rocking73 (@E_Niclasen) June 13, 2020

I was watching just to laugh at his gaffes #Trump2020Landslide — Trump’s Fav RN🇺🇸 (@stac_rn) June 13, 2020

Since it was recorded, there was no suspense waiting to see if Biden would make it through the whole thing. — The Intersect (@mburm201) June 13, 2020

A question to ALL Wisconsin voters "How many of you will watch Joe Biden's address to the state's Democrat Convention? pic.twitter.com/rBUNEENGXe — Jeffrey T Arreola (@Mr_Tee__AKalKai) June 14, 2020

Zero enthusiasm! — The Unsilent Majority 🇺🇸 (@MajorUnsilent) June 13, 2020

How is he still the candidate? His handlers must be exhausted. — amerasian brat (@amerasianbrat) June 14, 2020

His captive audiences are out of quarantine & busy rioting, looting, protesting & trying to setup their own strongholds — JayAhrrr (@JayAhhhrrr) June 13, 2020

All of his supporters are rioting — Steve Miller (@BugKlr) June 13, 2020

Bring on the debates! Must see TV! — Heath Payne (@HeathPayne12) June 13, 2020

And 300K have requested tickets to the next #TrumpRally 😆 — Digital Dystopia 🇺🇸 (@SuperStimpy) June 13, 2020

Pretty soon I’m going to start feeling sorry for him not enough to vote for him but I will send a sympathy card. — Dawn Comfort (@dawn_comfort) June 13, 2020

He’s apparently leading in all the polls by double-digits, so maybe people didn’t watch because they already know they’re voting for him.

