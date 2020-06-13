We’re not sure in what context the term “white fragility” came up in this interview with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but Jerry Dunleavy’s right: It’s nothing more than racial trolling because if you disagree, she’ll just say you’re proving her point.

It’s probably something they’re teaching in universities and it hasn’t really made the rounds yet in the public sphere.

Trending

It’s true; that was back when she was touring a community garden and saying planting cauliflower instead of yucca was the product of looking at gardens through a “colonial lens.”

If only that were possible.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezracismThe Hillwhite fragility