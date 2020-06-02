Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who’s been lobbying to be Joe Biden’s VP pick and who had some of the most onerous lockdown restrictions in the nation, finally lifted the state’s stay-at-home order June 1. Restaurants can open next week, but gyms, hair salons, movie theaters, and casinos remain closed. Hair salons have been some of the first small businesses to reopen in other states.

Whitmer suggests citizens just stick it out, or if they can’t just put their hair in a ponytail, Google how to give a haircut.

Hair salons will still not be open, even though the stay-at-home order has been lifted. Governor Whitmer suggests people Google how to cut hair. Read More: https://t.co/Y78IJOJAnM pic.twitter.com/5nY400hblt — Mid-Michigan NOW (@midmichigannow) June 1, 2020

Whitmer doesn’t seem concerned with the George Floyd riots going on in her state, probably because she’s already been confronted by those white domestic terrorists who stormed the capitol to protest the lockdown, so rioters are nothing to her.

I am not sure who is worse: Whitmer or Cuomo — sol l (@szlava97) June 2, 2020

Ok, I give up trying to understand these governors. @GovTimWalz allows haircuts but no inside restaurant dining she allows dining inside but no haircuts. Both are afried to take too extreme of action against riots and allowed cities to burn. #wtf #timeforchange — Shane Weltzin (@scr3wlo0se) June 2, 2020

Some people are worried for actual people, Karen. The stylists and the assistants who work in those shops who are getting zero income. And then the salon closes and the place they were leasing gets no income. You know, real life — ML (@just_mindy) June 2, 2020

It's not about people doing their own hair. It's about the people losing their businesses. What does she have against the service industry? — Mrs_Pinky Thoughts👌🏿 (@MRSpinkston85) June 2, 2020

It's about saving face and reminding everyone she's in control, when she has no control. — Archer Defiant (@ArcherMint) June 2, 2020

Should barbers and beauticians google how to make money without a job? — brent mohrman (@motrbotr) June 2, 2020

I suggest the people of #Michigan Google "How to recall a Governor." — Gary HokieHawk (@grsvt81) June 2, 2020

I think they should Google your next opponent — Evan Lahmer (@lahmer_evan) June 2, 2020

If you locked me in a room with a recording of her voice on loop and a gun i wouldnt last 10 minutes — Jags Troll (@TheJagTroll) June 2, 2020

Same, but with Hillary.

Its been almost THREE (3) months.

This is OVER!!!!!!!!!!!!! — LongInTheTooth 🇺🇸🇵🇱 (@DDSDogg) June 2, 2020

Just open them up. Let her try to enforce it after all this nonsense. — Ozark Finesse Guy Redux (@DTReeves2) June 2, 2020

This is a crazy person. — Task Force Smug (@DurrrsDad) June 2, 2020

BREAKING: its riots and looting now. — TonyFassett (@TonyFassett) June 2, 2020

Seriously: As Twitchy just pointed out, social distancing is out. You don’t see any Karens rushing in to stop the protesters, although that would be a battle for the ages.

Are we still talking about CoronaVirus? That was so last week pic.twitter.com/9f9kp8bbX6 — mama2four (@mama2four2) June 2, 2020

ruthless enforcement for salons but will coddle rioters — George Smith (@P1B_WMichigan) June 2, 2020

Don’t worry about rioters, they will get hair product when they break into and loot hair salons in your state. — Go Irish (@fxco8) June 2, 2020

So don’t go into the barbershop on your way to throw a brick through the front window and burn it down! She’s awesome! — Go Irish (@sjenk26) June 2, 2020

Maybe wait in the street and someone will gladly tear your hair out for you…. — Social Distancer (@aarond23) June 2, 2020

People should set up haircutting stations in the middle of the riots because we know she won't be patrolling there. — Derek Drayer (@derekdrayer) June 2, 2020

Hair salons: just pretend there's a riot going on inside. Apparently, the virus does not affect those. — Lord Ham Mercury (@LordHamMercury) June 2, 2020

You can't get your haircut but you are more than welcome to riot. — TheeAmishMasterJedi (@MrAmishMan) June 2, 2020

And after you Google it, you have her permission to break into a store, steal scissors and anything else you want, and leave unmolested by the cops. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) June 2, 2020

'Only the glass windows of hair salons will be allowed to be opened, by using a brick. That is an acceptable situation. Any other deviation from this order will be dealt with using the strictest measures.' -Governor Whitmer — Lying Dog-Faced Pony-Soldier (@AuburnGirl36849) June 2, 2020

Looting is cool. Hair cutting bad. Gotcha Gretch! — atomicvibe (@tridentum156) June 2, 2020

Just break into a salon and use their clippers. On your way out, take the cash register. — Paul Pixley (@pixman2006) June 2, 2020

Just open and if she sends in the police just let them know you’re not running the business, you’re looting it. — Steve Jail (@dogg_hi) June 2, 2020

Your governor is a raving 🤡! Bless all you citizens of Michigan. — Mr.Tibbs (@Buck_McCray) June 2, 2020

We haven’t heard that Biden is vetting her, so that’s one bullet dodged.

