Brandon Bowser decided to have a closer look at the George Floyd protests in Denver and managed to catch some video of a black protester telling off an Antifa member — well, someone who certainly has the look of an Antifa member down pat — for vandalizing statues.

At least the Antifa clown was wearing a respirator to keep from spreading the coronavirus.

“I’m vandalizing the state” is such a winning argument and certainly what George Floyd would have wanted.

No, man … according to Chris Cuomo, Antifa are just like the U.S. troops who stormed the beaches at Normandy.

