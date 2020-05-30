Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’ daughter has locked down her Twitter account after assuring someone urging all protesters to “GET OUT NOW” because the National Guard was on its way that there was no way the National Guard would be showing up that soon.

Maybe Hope Walz just has a low tolerance for fake news?

Here’s the guy she was responding to and assuring the National Guard wouldn’t be deployed that night.

Very interesting.

