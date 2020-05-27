The Center for Medical Progress, the group which released all of those hidden camera videos of Planned Parenthood executives haggling over the price of body parts, has been in a legal battle with California (starting when Kamala Harris was attorney general) and Planned Parenthood. Thanks to sworn court testimony, we now have video of Planned Parenthood executives admitting that the organization, which receives a half-billion in funding from the government every year, sold “donated” body parts to a middleman for a profit.

Sixteen unsealed excerpts of sworn video testimony from Planned Parenthood executives was released yesterday by the Center for Medical Progress (CMP), which shows in their own words that Planned Parenthood was involved in obtaining “donations” of fetal tissue organs from women having abortions, only to illegally sell it to middle-man organ procurement companies for profit.

One particularly incriminating exchange was during the video testimony of Tram Nguyen, Abortion Center Administrator for Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast (PPGC). She was asked by defense counsel about an e-mail stream between her and the Regional Medical and Surgical Services Director of PPGC.

Nguyen agreed in that e-mail exchange that she wanted to move forward with an attached contract that would have paid PPGC $750.00 per fetal liver and $1,600.00 per fetal liver/thymus pair.

Planned Parenthood has publicly lied to Congress and the media since 2015, by telling them that they had “rebuffed” this contract.

Will someone please tell Vox’s Aaron Rupar he can take down his tweet calling those CMP videos “misleadingly edited”? Planned Parenthood sells baby parts; they’ve admitted it on undercover video and in sworn video testimony.

Yeah … it seems the later in the term the abortion happens, the better the product you have to sell.

When were actual reporters ever reporting on this, if only to say the videos were “selectively edited”?

