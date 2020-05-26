Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, that woman from Michigan, is lobbying hard to be Joe Biden’s VP, and he has nothing but praise for her in this video clip. Maybe, though, he could have dinged her a couple of points for the failure of the Edenville Dam recently, which he seemed to think he could pin on President Trump. But as ClickOnDetroit reports, a complaint by residents filing a lawsuit alleges that, “For decades, federal regulators had demanded changes to the design of the Edenville Dam to improve its ability to withstand flooding, and federal regulators had warned since at least 1993 that the dam failed to meet safety requirements.”

So, sure, blame Trump.

Biden is blaming Trump for a dam bursting in Michigan: pic.twitter.com/qymZ5Kfkoy — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) May 26, 2020

This is false. Feds decertified the dam in 2018…under Trump. The onus to regulate then fell on MI, which under Snyder and Whitmer failed. Then, to compound matters, the Michigan AG forced the owners to RAISE the water levels last month to save some mussels. #factcheck? https://t.co/OUrZocOrYg — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 27, 2020

Over to you @jack @Twitter Let's make sure you alert people to @JoeBiden's false post. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) May 27, 2020

Where are your Great Arbiters of Truth now, @jack? — Gavin Hayes (@Gavin_B_Hayes) May 27, 2020

Which idiot AG told the dam owners to keep it filled HIGH to protect mussels? The one who told Trump he was not welcome? Must be a DEMOCRAT. — ❤️D wears a mask (@Di8082) May 26, 2020

The idiot AG sued the dam owner last month, because they wanted to lower the water level, She was trying to save the Fresh water mussels. — Tone7 (@Tone712) May 26, 2020

The Michigan AG that ordered up this disaster would be this rocket surgeon: https://t.co/qtsUCNKrDe — Pablo (@Pablo_1791) May 27, 2020

It was the administration of the governor that sued to ADD more water to the lake. Gretch the Wretch is at fault. https://t.co/9tQp6pJigy — R Jones (@rjones732) May 27, 2020

Joe Biden lies like a rug! Boyce Hydro has been in battles w/ Michigan officials for a long time regarding water issues. Boyce was warning the gov to lower the lake levels, but they refused claiming they needed to save the mussles. It will all come out in court, watch and see. — Terminator Barbie (@TerminatorBarbi) May 27, 2020

Sure Joe. But you got one thing right though ~ the dam has broken.#WWG1WGA — Digital Warrior (@now_warrior) May 26, 2020

He really needs a better speech writer. LMAO Or someone needs to teach him to read what they’ve written. — Shannon Roach (@SmotherRoach) May 27, 2020

God dam broke she did then awful just seen it awful just awful — Christy Campbell (@CampbellCLC333) May 27, 2020

We’ll expect that Twitter fact-check any minute now.

