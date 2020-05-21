We’ve been so used to hearing about attacks on the press that we’d almost forgotten about attacks on the judiciary. As Twitchy reported earlier, a three-person appeals court panel gave Judge Emmet Sullivan ten days to put his cards on the table and explain his handling of the Department of Justice’s motion to drop its case against Michael Flynn.

One of those judges was an Obama appointee, but never mind that; Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse thought it would be a good idea to smear Judge Neomi Rao and then hit “Tweet.” You see, Rao was appointed by President Trump to replace Brett Kavanaugh, whose yearbook Whitehouse still pores over at night alone in his office looking for proof he was a gang rapist.

Where you see Neomi Rao, you can expect a lot of Trumpy dirt to follow. She’s a cartoon of a fake judge. Watch this space.https://t.co/aOPt7HKweo — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) May 21, 2020

We will watch this space, believe us.

Sheldon Trumphouse. — neontaster (@neontaster) May 22, 2020

I'm old enough to remember when @SenWhitehouse was denouncing Trump's slanderous attacks on women judges. Things sure change quickly. pic.twitter.com/zdISlNROre — Adam White (@adamjwhitedc) May 22, 2020

Remember when we agreed that Trump shouldn't have called a judge "fake?" Yeah I remember that and you should too, you hypocritcal disgrace of a lawmaker. — Joshua Kim (@terrannightmare) May 22, 2020

You are attacking a female Judge. I thought this was not allowed. Your hypocrisy is astounding. "Rules for thee but not for me" — Texas Chick III (I've stopped counting) (@AnnStory16) May 22, 2020

The Adam Schiff of the East hates women. — John Stephen Walsh Should Be Writing (@jswriter65) May 22, 2020

Unprecedented attack on judicial independence https://t.co/aRFqpBYdPn — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 22, 2020

Unprecedented attack on the Judiciary. Threat to their independence. Unconscionable assault on their impartiality — Keith Walker (@Circlek8211) May 22, 2020

An unprecedented attack on our independent judiciary. Am I doing this right @SenWhitehouse? Or is it ok when you do it for political reasons? I think we all know the answer — Joe Bruno (@jbru11) May 22, 2020

Why are you inciting violence against a judge on the bench? — Jay (@Jerseyobserver) May 22, 2020

How much spit did they have to clean up after you dictated this to an aide? — Carlo Lombard (@LombardCarlo) May 22, 2020

This attack on a female judge is not just anti-woman, but an attack on every member of the judiciary, and this unprecedented rhetoric is going to get someone killed. — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) May 22, 2020

Why do you hate women? — Andrew Davis (@OrangePundit) May 22, 2020

Misogynist makes attack on judicial independence; film at 11. — Maya "Justifiable Homicide Hornet" PhD (@maya_phd) May 22, 2020

Man, do you hate successful women, or what? — Magills (@magills_) May 22, 2020

Liberals hate women.

Especially intelligent women who think for themselves.

This is truly disgusting coming from a sitting Senator.

Just wow. — Bonnie O (@bloc52) May 22, 2020

Judge Rao practiced law, clerked for the Supreme Court, was a professor of law, rated "well-qualified" by the ABA, etc. Invalidating a woman of color's accomplishments because she doesn't line up with your political views enough isn't a good look, Senator. — KSLawWolf (@KSLawWolf) May 22, 2020

Pretty misogynistic take you got there Sheldon. — Jon Gault (@swatter911) May 22, 2020

And racist attack on an Indian-American conservative judge. — Ranjit Singh (@AuthorSingh) May 22, 2020

An attack on a female member of the court is a really bad look. — Marty (@ThatMartyGuy1) May 22, 2020

Did she boof in college too? — 🔴 Pouncer 👉🏼Obama Is Above The Law👈🏼 (@USAPouncer) May 22, 2020

Boof — The Duke of Omnium (@plantypalliser) May 22, 2020

I second that. — Grateful_Mom (@mom_grateful) May 22, 2020

But Sullivan is on the up and up, right? — Joey Largemeat (@LanceSizemore13) May 22, 2020

Hope she burns Sullivans orders to the ground just to watch you cry. Also quit berating Federal judges who are seated. — WuhanLab (@wuhan778) May 22, 2020

Poor POS Sheldon Seeing Russiagate exposed as fraudulent His heart is BROKEN Gen Flynn framed in a perjury trap plainly stated in Priestap's handwritten notes is being taken from Democrat grasp Sheldon weeps at the injustice! — Truth Over Facts (@LRenner2020) May 22, 2020

From a cartoon of a senator. Thanks. — Dread Pirate Robert VI (@I_am_Thatman) May 22, 2020

She’s not the only judge on the panel, there’s 2 others… — Alex Goldstein (@agoldst23) May 22, 2020

Wilkins, too, Senator? And Henderson? — Pillage Idiot (@pillageidiot) May 22, 2020

What about the rest of the panel pic.twitter.com/2CnlCgD0Vl — Cox (@HOLYSMKES) May 22, 2020

This is so embarrassing for you. Are you going to apologize when the decision is 3-0? Are you going to apologize when Sullivan dismisses the case to avoid the embarrassment of being overturned 3-0? — elPresidenteCastro (@elPresCastro) May 22, 2020

You're quite a schmuck. You want a decorated combat general who gave his life to the service of our country to be railroaded via a political hit job manufactured by dirty cops & spies in our own govt. Be ashamed. The real fake jurist, Sullivan, will be spanked by Rao. — Ivana Punchu (@ivana_punchu) May 22, 2020

Wow. You democrats really have no low you won’t go. You should have resigned after Kavanaugh. But you really should resign now!! Pathetic!! — CT (@CTomme2) May 22, 2020

LOL. You have even less credibility than Sullivan. — JenBrooks (@JenBrooks727) May 22, 2020

You're the dumbest man in the Senate and everyone knows it. — Dale Cooper 🇺🇸 (@AgentCoopr702) May 22, 2020

Another Democratic ”leader” showing what a douche he is. — Andy Herbert (@andy3herbert) May 22, 2020

Remember all the times you said the Steele Dossier was impressive and reliable and Trump was a traitor? Good times. — End The Shutdown (@investig8thefbi) May 22, 2020

Stay classy Senator. 🙄 — Veegersbeeper (@Veegerbeeper) May 22, 2020

Maybe he’ll have an intern dig up Rao’s high school yearbook so he can dig through it for Trumpy dirt.

