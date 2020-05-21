President Trump was in Michigan Thursday to tour a Ford plant, and he did so without wearing a mask, breaking both state and Ford policy (though he did show off a mask to the press that he says he wore outside of their view).

CNN needed to find someone to articulate their outrage at the president for not wearing a mask, and they struck gold with Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, who said that the president is no longer welcome in the state and called him a petulant child for not wearing the mask. She also said she might bring charges against Ford for not forcing him to comply with the company’s policy on masks.

Breaking911 says Nessel was outraged, and they’re not wrong.

We’re old enough to remember when the recommendation was not to wear masks.

In other news, how did the tour go?

