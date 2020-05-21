President Trump was in Michigan Thursday to tour a Ford plant, and he did so without wearing a mask, breaking both state and Ford policy (though he did show off a mask to the press that he says he wore outside of their view).

Which one is president? Pres Trump and Ford officials pose for photo in front of ventilators made at Ford. (Hint: Trump's the one not wearing a mask. Said he wore one earlier, deliberately out of sight of press.) pic.twitter.com/3d1slRCdoP — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) May 21, 2020

CNN needed to find someone to articulate their outrage at the president for not wearing a mask, and they struck gold with Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, who said that the president is no longer welcome in the state and called him a petulant child for not wearing the mask. She also said she might bring charges against Ford for not forcing him to comply with the company’s policy on masks.

BREAKING: Michigan Attorney General says Donald Trump is no longer welcome in the state of Michigan after the President did not wear a mask in public. "He is a petulant child who refuses to follow the rules. This is not a joke." — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 21, 2020

Breaking911 says Nessel was outraged, and they’re not wrong.

WATCH: Michigan AG @DanaNessel jumps on CNN outraged that President Trump did not wear a face mask in public Says she may bring charges against Ford for not forcing Trump to wear a mask at production plant pic.twitter.com/fAoniB2NkT — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 21, 2020

Oh. I wasn't aware that the FUCKING Attorney General of Michigan is in charge of deciding who's allowed to visit the state. — clayjohanson (@clayjohanson) May 21, 2020

You are the joke. — 100 Proof (@ChampionCapua) May 21, 2020

This from a government that strips the license of a 77 year old man trying to support himself by safely cutting hair … bullied by the Michigan governor and Michigan AG — Tom Martino (@tom_martino1) May 21, 2020

gonna ban everyone for not using a mask now? gestapo says what? — random thoughts (@musings_n) May 21, 2020

Talk about overplaying your hand. Dems aren’t good at this, they aren’t good at anything. Teflon Don gives zero f*cks — 𝓛𝓲𝓼𝓪 (@Rockprincess818) May 21, 2020

Ok Karen — Kyle Raccio (@kyleraccio) May 21, 2020

President Trump can go anywhere he wants. That POS can shove it. — FromThe843 (@FromThe843) May 21, 2020

Grasping at shredded straws. 😂 — 🥜🌹DS (@SdOceanSea) May 21, 2020

As a resident of Michigan, I can honestly say he is 100% welcome and that our current state government are traitors and should be treated as such 🤷🏿‍♀️ — Gabe Villarreal (@GabeVillarreal8) May 21, 2020

We’re old enough to remember when the recommendation was not to wear masks.

Dr. Fauci on masks 😷 Masks are for show and optics and to “make people feel better”pic.twitter.com/pabo7yCBPI — 2020 (@PigskinAndPucks) May 21, 2020

Clearly he's the petulant child in this circumstance — BoumtjeBoumtje ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@BoumtjeBoumtje) May 21, 2020

As a lifelong resident of the state of Michigan. Trump is welcome here anytime — Godlyforce (@Godlyforce808) May 21, 2020

Michigan AG is having a little tantrum pic.twitter.com/nTbzhoL0Ze — Patriot WJ (@wjack76995) May 21, 2020

Why is this breaking news? @realDonaldTrump should hold his first rally in Michigan!!! — Yankees Girl 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸 (@LizLemon5759) May 21, 2020

Whitmer didn’t wear one at her last briefing. Why isn’t she called out? Oh yeah, Democrat privilege. — JamesG (@TheBigJamesG) May 21, 2020

Trump is playing these Democrat governors so the people will see how dumb they are. This is a perfect example of chess. Everything trump is doing is waking sheep up — The Dude (@thedudefromtx) May 21, 2020

Wow they want to order the president around too. Unbelievable. I feel sorry for the people in MI, they have some serious tyrant problems in the state. Pretty sure the president can visit anywhere in the country he is running. — Survivor of 2020 TP shortage (@ChadGar40522734) May 21, 2020

She has no authority over this. He broke no law. Michigan order is masks are recommended but voluntary. — Jumanji (@jg091297) May 21, 2020

Hahaha! Cry me a f*cking river! I’m so sick of people demanding that everyone go along with their narrative and do things that sacrifice our health and our freedoms! Masks aren’t healthy! Government overreach doesn’t happen all at once; it occurs a little bit at a time. WAKE UP! — Krissy Power 🇺🇸 (@krissymym) May 21, 2020

Michigan is the joke. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) May 21, 2020

MI AG has Zero authority to prevent POTUS from going wherever he wants, when he wants, however he wants. #RealTalk — Jellenne (@jellen805) May 21, 2020

News flash Michigan Attorney General. The President can go anywhere he damn well pleases. pic.twitter.com/3DUwncyDOX — Doug Jones (@DOUG__JONES) May 21, 2020

Oh Dear … we are shaking in our 👢 👢 🙀 Not — ✝️🇺🇸 LAURA 🇺🇸✝️ (@ImTheRealLaura) May 21, 2020

she is so embarrassing. — Momica (@MehMomica) May 21, 2020

She’s all but guaranteeing him a win there and then some. — BinaryDope 🌎 (@binary_hope) May 21, 2020

The President of the United States only answers to two entities…God and the American people! Michigan A.G. @dananessel you are not the boss of our President. I condemn your and your Governor's fascism. — Lex_511 (@Lex_491) May 21, 2020

Governor Karen speaks for all the Karens — skepticgirl👀⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸 (@auser72307407) May 21, 2020

Wait until they meet Gen X Michelles that will stomp Karens into the ground — Ghost Warrior (@lostghostartist) May 21, 2020

I was BORN in Michigan, and I don't wanna go back, under current circumstances. The only joke here is Michigan's government. — Ticklante ❌ (@FTKL) May 21, 2020

Weird, she's not wearing a mask. — Shooter McGavin⭐⭐⭐ (@I_Suck_At_Golf) May 21, 2020

Serious control issues in Michigan. You folks have some work to do with all your tiny tyrants. — m (@mikeinlv) May 21, 2020

In other news, how did the tour go?